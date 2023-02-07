ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:46ed2975f677770fcd11dafa Player Element ID: 6320046657112. After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Data shows the increase in SWFL medical needs after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:ffd4f1fc2d3676b341a82326 Player Element ID: 6320113590112. Steps from the Caloosahatchee, Lily Manibo’s home suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. We had to rip up all the floors and half...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach artist creates artwork honoring the beach town

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:e2753bca537dbe62a402d629 Player Element ID: 6320045065112. Iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks and buildings were wiped away during Hurricane Ian. And now painter Chester Rodgers is using his art to remember...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tourism in Collier County impacting local economy

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:758eaba86840de8716e5a416 Player Element ID: 6320003070112. Florida is bouncing back when it comes to international tourism, something Southwest Florida, in particular, relies upon. And despite Ian pushing the economy back,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral launches a free city-wide scavenger hunt

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:e3301849207d2c3bb7b4790 Player Element ID: 6319996749112. There is a fun new way to explore Southwest Florida’s largest city. It is called Cape Coral Quest. It is a free scavenger hunt...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide continues to appear on Sanibel’s Tarpon Bay

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:8346dc32bbd8561ed83c75c0 Player Element ID: 6319949831112. As beaches continue to open back up, there’s also something else making a comeback in some areas – red tide. Tarpon Bay...
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy