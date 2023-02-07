Read full article on original website
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Can Lee County afford a $200 million Cape Coral Bridge Revamp Project?
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County may currently have $75 million of outstanding debt for three bridges, but officials are still planning to reconstruct the 60-year-old Cape Coral Bridge. Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said, “You only have to drive over the bridge once between the hours of 7...
FWC investigates potential harm to wildlife in Cape Coral canal cleanup operation
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating whether wildlife was harmed in a citywide Hurricane Ian canal debris cleanup operation. So far, crews have cleaned out 454,000 cubic yards of canal debris. Some Southwest Cape Coral residents believe their canal banks were...
WINKNEWS.com
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
Homeowners are still not allowed to sleep in their homes Wednesday night four months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. People living at the...
‘FEMA City’ moves to Cape Coral, more than 100 trailers set up after Ian’s destruction
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — More than 100 temporary housing trailers are being set up in Cape Coral to house victims that lost their homes or aren’t able to live in them due to Hurricane Ian. The temporary housing site, commonly known as a ‘FEMA City’ is moving into...
Traffic Alert: Cape Bike Night road closures this weekend
Cape Coral's popular Bike Night returns this weekend for the first time this year following Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need
After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
WINKNEWS.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.
WINKNEWS.com
Data shows the increase in SWFL medical needs after Ian
Steps from the Caloosahatchee, Lily Manibo's home suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. We had to rip up all the floors and half...
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach artist creates artwork honoring the beach town
Iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks and buildings were wiped away during Hurricane Ian. And now painter Chester Rodgers is using his art to remember...
NBC 2
Residents fear potential Buckingham development will hurt rural living￼
BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — Lee County commissioners are making a decision on the future of a big plot of land in Buckingham. Originally, developers wanted to create around 160 homes. Now they are hoping to add nearly 100 more. “We are just going to go and convince them that this...
WINKNEWS.com
Tourism in Collier County impacting local economy
Florida is bouncing back when it comes to international tourism, something Southwest Florida, in particular, relies upon. And despite Ian pushing the economy back,...
Cape Coral getting a new bridge is up to Lee County Commissioners
There are long overdue Cape Coral bridge repairs. Under a proposal, commissioners can choose to fix the bridge or completely replace it.
Red tide alert issued for parts of Boca Grande and Sanibel
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued health alerts for parts of Boca Grande and Sanibel after finding red tide bloom in water samples. According to health officials, the alert level of red tide was found near Buck Key (Blind Pass), Gasparilla...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral launches a free city-wide scavenger hunt
There is a fun new way to explore Southwest Florida's largest city. It is called Cape Coral Quest. It is a free scavenger hunt...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide continues to appear on Sanibel’s Tarpon Bay
As beaches continue to open back up, there's also something else making a comeback in some areas – red tide. Tarpon Bay...
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
