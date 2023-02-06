Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Where is Harriet? Beloved eagle from South Florida still missing
The search continues for Harriet the Eagle who left her mate and babies last week in North Fort Myers. She had just finished defending her nest from an intruder.
Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
The Daily South
One Week Later, Famous Florida Bald Eagle Harriet Still Missing From Nest
Sad news out of Fort Myers, Florida, where the search continues for Harriet. The bald eagle of Southwest Florida Eagle Cam fame has not been seen for seven days, leaving her mate M15 to care for their two young eaglets alone and a community of fans to fear for the worst.
WINKNEWS.com
FGCU researchers following dead fish to track red tide on Sanibel
FGCU researchers following dead fish to track red tide on Sanibel
FWC investigates potential harm to wildlife in Cape Coral canal cleanup operation
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating whether wildlife was harmed in a citywide Hurricane Ian canal debris cleanup operation. So far, crews have cleaned out 454,000 cubic yards of canal debris. Some Southwest Cape Coral residents believe their canal banks were...
First Strip Craniectomy performed in Southwest Florida at Golisano
Instead of driving hours to Tampa or Orlando, one Fort Myers family was able to stay right here in Fort Myers for their infant's brain surgery at Golisano's Children's Hospital.
bcchspatriotpost.com
Fort Myers and Florida Are Still Recovering from the Hurricane Ian Aftermath
On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian greatly impacted Florida as it came ashore as a category 4 hurricane that caused significant destruction and left many people without homes. Days before Hurricane Ian made landfall, residents from Florida went into panic mode as most of us would. Fully stocked stores with...
Nesting season begins in Southwest Florida
As Southwest Florida beaches begin to reopen after Hurricane Ian and people flock to beaches, they will also find birds of all shapes and sizes flocking to beaches as the nesting season begins.
Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.
WINKNEWS.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
WINKNEWS.com
Data shows the increase in SWFL medical needs after Ian
Data shows the increase in SWFL medical needs after Ian
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide continues to appear on Sanibel’s Tarpon Bay
Red tide continues to appear on Sanibel's Tarpon Bay
WINKNEWS.com
Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County
Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
One of Charlotte County’s most wanted arrested in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A man on the top 10 Most Wanted list in Charlotte County was arrested in Port Charlotte. Sta’Chawn Wright, 25, was arrested Thursday evening after a brief foot chase ended with him being caught in a canal, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach artist creates artwork honoring the beach town
Fort Myers Beach artist creates artwork honoring the beach town
WINKNEWS.com
Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers
Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers
techaiapp.com
An Idyllic Family Escape to Naples, Florida
Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Naples is the quintessential beach town, known for its soft, white-sand beaches, emerald waters, stunning sunsets, and endless acres of unspoiled landscapes. It’s also a destination frequented by luxury-seeking travelers looking to indulge in high-end shopping, world-class arts and culture, and sophisticated dining experiences....
Red tide alert issued for parts of Boca Grande and Sanibel
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued health alerts for parts of Boca Grande and Sanibel after finding red tide bloom in water samples. According to health officials, the alert level of red tide was found near Buck Key (Blind Pass), Gasparilla...
