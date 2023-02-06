ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

ABC7 Fort Myers

Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FGCU researchers following dead fish to track red tide on Sanibel

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:d0cd927d81d4b104d836e311 Player Element ID: 6320045800112. When you think red tide, dead fish probably come to mind, along with coughing and respiratory issues, but for one group, it’s the size...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Data shows the increase in SWFL medical needs after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:ffd4f1fc2d3676b341a82326 Player Element ID: 6320113590112. Steps from the Caloosahatchee, Lily Manibo’s home suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. We had to rip up all the floors and half...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide continues to appear on Sanibel’s Tarpon Bay

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:8346dc32bbd8561ed83c75c0 Player Element ID: 6319949831112. As beaches continue to open back up, there’s also something else making a comeback in some areas – red tide. Tarpon Bay...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:c1872ea83eb4708999c9a0cd Player Element ID: 6320062175112. WINK News hitched a ride with a charter captain to find the best hidden gems in Collier County. Collier County is busy. There are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach artist creates artwork honoring the beach town

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:e2753bca537dbe62a402d629 Player Element ID: 6320045065112. Iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks and buildings were wiped away during Hurricane Ian. And now painter Chester Rodgers is using his art to remember...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:f1348210bc9a3b363bce08ec Player Element ID: 6320053615112. The Bubble Room, a popular Captiva Island restaurant since opening in 1979, has been shut down since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian flooded the...
FORT MYERS, FL
techaiapp.com

An Idyllic Family Escape to Naples, Florida

Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Naples is the quintessential beach town, known for its soft, white-sand beaches, emerald waters, stunning sunsets, and endless acres of unspoiled landscapes. It’s also a destination frequented by luxury-seeking travelers looking to indulge in high-end shopping, world-class arts and culture, and sophisticated dining experiences....
NAPLES, FL

