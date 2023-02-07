Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Mental health classes could soon be required in Virginia schools
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A new bill created to address mental health in the classroom is making its way through the Virginia General Assembly. While Republicans and Democrats don’t always see eye to eye, this legislation has bipartisan support. The bill would require students at the elementary, middle, and high...
theroanokestar.com
Virginia Parents Tired Of Being An ‘Afterthought’ In Public Schools
Today, as key parental rights legislation crosses into the Virginia Senate, parents from around the state rallied in support of legislators’ efforts to respect parents’ rights to have a say in what their kids experience at school—especially when it concerns explicit content in library books or outside speakers coming into the classrooms. Hosted by The Family Foundation, the press conference was as part of Parental Rights Day (or “Mama Bear Day”) at the State Capitol. “We should have the right to know what’s going on … rather than be treated as an afterthought,” said Susan Roberson, a grandmother of 10 from Chesterfield County. “I am not here to bash public schools, but I do think there needs to be a better balance on the parental rights issues.” (Two of her grandchildren live with her and attend local public schools).
WTOP
Mental health courses could be required in all Va. public schools
Republicans and Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond have not agreed on many issues during this year’s legislative session. But they did come together this week in the Senate to pass legislation calling for tailored mental health courses in all public schools. Under Senate Bill 818, each...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Proposal would allow CNAs to train in assisted living communities
Regulatory changes proposed by the Virginia Board of Nursing are aimed at removing barriers to training and improving the hiring process for certified nurse aides in the commonwealth. If approved, CNAs would be able to meet their training requirements in assisted living communities. The state nursing board is recommending amendments...
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
'Mama Bears' want input about school libraries; librarians say they already do
They want principals to keep a catalog of all audiovisual content in the school’s library, keep track of which books contain sexually explicit content, and make that information available to parents.
NBC12
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
NBC 29 News
Crutchfield again named as one of the best places to work in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Crutchfield is one of the best places to work in Virginia, according to Virginia Business Magazine. This the fourth time the company has made the list. “I’m not surprised, because we have a very unique culture at Crutchfield. We really care about...
Inside Nova
How gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene
Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Bill requiring AEDs in public schools moving forward in Virginia
The Virginia Senate passed a bill requiring public elementary and secondary schools to obtain automated external defibrillators (AEDs) — devices that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and automatically deliver an electrical shock to restore normal rhythm.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
$100K Powerball ticket sold in Charlottesville; five $50K winners in Virginia
The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Five other tickets in Virginia won $50,000 each. More than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Monday’s drawing. One ticket, bought in Washington State, matched all six numbers to win the Powerball...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Virginia
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
'Cheaply smeared': Youngkin education appointee rejected by Virginia Democrats fights back
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) blasted Democrats after the Virginia state Senate rejected three of his nominees, including an Indian immigrant he nominated to the board of education.
Pappy’s back; Virginia ABC lotteries begin Feb. 15
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently announced that lotteries for the popular collectible Pappy Van Winkle line of products are back for the seventh year. Several products from the Van Winkle line will be available for the opportunity to purchase through ABC’s online lotteries in February and March. The...
WSET
Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
