New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Family hopes new photos shed light on unsolved murder of 45-year-old man
SKYWAY, Wash. - King County Sheriff's detectives and the family of Antoine Matthews Sr. are asking for the public's help in identifying his killer. Saturday will mark five years since the 45-year-old died in a driveway in the Skyway neighborhood of south Seattle. He was killed early Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
q13fox.com
3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days. The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs. "I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my...
KOMO News
Vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman found by Golden Gardens
SEATTLE — Seattle police have located what they believe is the suspected van that was involved in a hit-and-run that killed an 80-year-old woman. The van was found in the 7500 block of Seaview by Golden Gardens Park, according to police. The van was described by witnesses as either...
Man arrested after shooting and threatening woman with gun in Seattle
A man was arrested early Thursday morning after firing a gun into the air and threatening a woman in the Pioneer Square neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived they found a woman who said a man confronted her while she was on the street. According to police, the 25-year-old woman got into an argument with the 30-year-old man, when he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and fired once into the air.
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and put deflation devices on the tires. Shortly after, the suspects tried to carjack someone. It didn’t work out, but that’s when officers were able to give chase.
q13fox.com
SPD: Man arrested after setting hotel room mattress on fire, leaving
SEATTLE - A man was arrested in downtown Seattle after reportedly setting a bed on fire in his hotel room Tuesday evening. Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a 26-year-old man setting his mattress on fire, then leaving his hotel room. While police spoke with a hotel employee, firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck.
q13fox.com
Redmond homeowners believe same burglars are targeting more than 2 dozen homes
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents in Redmond are fearful for their safety after tracking more than two dozen brazen break-ins in their neighborhood. The home burglaries allegedly happened in the last month in a half during dinner time. Rob Kingsley, 55, has been living in his current home since 2006. He...
KOMO News
Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices
TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
Wiki Phung was headed to college then work, but she never arrived
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Nearly 32 years ago, a Shoreline college student vanished on her way to work. The investigation into Wiki Phung’s disappearance revealed a hidden life and several surprising suspects. “When somebody's taking your sister away from you, you don't heal. It's it's, you never heal. I...
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man bailed out of jail with stolen credit card before deadly shooting
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities.
Seattle police looking for more information on van suspected in fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above story on the family of a hit-and-run victim asking the public for more information originally aired on Feb. 6, 2023. Seattle police are asking the public for more information about a Ford van investigators say may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Capitol Hill.
wallyhood.org
Wallingford Home Invasion
I am sorry to report that the Wallyhood Crime Beat Desk has been busy of late, even busier than the usual background drumbeat of petty and not-so-petty property crime might indicate. We don’t like to dwell on the seedier side of humanity on our little neighborhood blog (after all, it’s not like we’re the New York Times KOMO News), but we would also be remiss if we ignored the rather awful recent occurrences in the area. Last week, a couple of longtime Wallingford residents were victims of a horrific home invasion that required the intervention of SWAT officers and a Hostage Negotiation Team from SPD. The home was trashed.
Bellevue construction workers threatened by 74-year-old man with rifle, police say
Police said the man was armed with a semiautomatic rifle when he threatened construction workers.
q13fox.com
Suspect in brutal 2019 domestic violence stabbing found in Mexico; extradited to Seattle
SEATTLE - Editor's note: Some details of this case may be graphic for viewers. A suspect who has been on the run since 2019 for allegedly stabbing his then-girlfriend repeatedly with a 12-inch butcher knife has been located and arrested in Mexico, and was extradited back to Seattle to face charges.
q13fox.com
SPD: Man in custody may have attacked two women in Seattle on separate occasions
SEATTLE - Police have arrested a man who they say committed two separate broad-daylight attacks on women in Seattle in a little more than 24 hours. At least one of those attacks was a sexual assault. Investigators told FOX 13 News that the suspect already had a warrant for a...
KOMO News
Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
