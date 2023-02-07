ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Family hopes new photos shed light on unsolved murder of 45-year-old man

SKYWAY, Wash. - King County Sheriff's detectives and the family of Antoine Matthews Sr. are asking for the public's help in identifying his killer. Saturday will mark five years since the 45-year-old died in a driveway in the Skyway neighborhood of south Seattle. He was killed early Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after shooting and threatening woman with gun in Seattle

A man was arrested early Thursday morning after firing a gun into the air and threatening a woman in the Pioneer Square neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived they found a woman who said a man confronted her while she was on the street. According to police, the 25-year-old woman got into an argument with the 30-year-old man, when he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and fired once into the air.
q13fox.com

SPD: Man arrested after setting hotel room mattress on fire, leaving

SEATTLE - A man was arrested in downtown Seattle after reportedly setting a bed on fire in his hotel room Tuesday evening. Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a 26-year-old man setting his mattress on fire, then leaving his hotel room. While police spoke with a hotel employee, firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.
KOMO News

Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices

TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
wallyhood.org

Wallingford Home Invasion

I am sorry to report that the Wallyhood Crime Beat Desk has been busy of late, even busier than the usual background drumbeat of petty and not-so-petty property crime might indicate. We don’t like to dwell on the seedier side of humanity on our little neighborhood blog (after all, it’s not like we’re the New York Times KOMO News), but we would also be remiss if we ignored the rather awful recent occurrences in the area. Last week, a couple of longtime Wallingford residents were victims of a horrific home invasion that required the intervention of SWAT officers and a Hostage Negotiation Team from SPD. The home was trashed.
KOMO News

Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022

SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
