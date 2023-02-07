I am sorry to report that the Wallyhood Crime Beat Desk has been busy of late, even busier than the usual background drumbeat of petty and not-so-petty property crime might indicate. We don’t like to dwell on the seedier side of humanity on our little neighborhood blog (after all, it’s not like we’re the New York Times KOMO News), but we would also be remiss if we ignored the rather awful recent occurrences in the area. Last week, a couple of longtime Wallingford residents were victims of a horrific home invasion that required the intervention of SWAT officers and a Hostage Negotiation Team from SPD. The home was trashed.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO