Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Lakers land D'Angelo Russell in three-team trade

The Los Angeles Lakershave agreed to tradeRussell Westbrookto theUtah Jazzand reacquire point guardD'Angelo Russellfrom theMinnesota Timberwolvesin a three-team, eight-player trade, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. The Lakers also getMalik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the trade, while the Timberwolves will receive guardsMike ConleyandNickeil Alexander-Walker and picks, sources said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Nike gifts LeBron James sneakers after NBA scoring record

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night, and Nike commemorated the accomplishment by sending the Los Angeles Lakers star some fresh kicks. The sports apparel brand gifted James a pair of LeBron XX sneakers in a custom design. The footwear is in a white and gold colorway, while the sneaker box and tongue have a marble design. The body of the shoe features an alligator print.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Nuggets sending Bones Hyland to Clippers for picks

The Denver Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hyland, 22, made an immediate impact off the Nuggets bench after Denver drafted him with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, playing 19 minutes per game in his rookie campaign and making the All-Rookie team.
DENVER, CO
ABC7 Los Angeles

Tyronn Lue to replace Monty Williams on Team USA basketball staff

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men's national team coaching staff for this year's World Cup and next year's Paris Olympics. Williams stepped down because of family commitments, U.S. men's national team managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday. Lue joins...
ABC7 Los Angeles

WNBA mock draft 2023: Picks and player projections

With several -- but not all -- major moves of free agency having taken place, it's time for another look at the projected first round in ESPN's 2023 WNBA mock draft. Since our previous mock in November after the Indiana Fever won the draft lottery, we've had plenty of time to see how women's college basketball players have developed this season. But we still don't know how many of the four-year seniors might take the option of returning for a fifth season because of the pandemic-affected 2020-21 academic year. So there is no guarantee the players in this mock draft will make themselves eligible for the 2023 draft.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Lakers trading center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. L.A. receives Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029, sources said. Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this summer after missing most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Jordin Canada decides to stay with hometown Los Angeles Sparks

LOS ANGELES -- Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks. The guard was re-signed to a training camp contract on Wednesday. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI

