Read full article on original website
Related
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Fort Myers Beach deadline for right of way debris removal
Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) notified the town of Fort Myers Beach that the free curbside debris removal service that has been operating since Hurricane Ian will end on March 29.
FWC investigates potential harm to wildlife in Cape Coral canal cleanup operation
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating whether wildlife was harmed in a citywide Hurricane Ian canal debris cleanup operation. So far, crews have cleaned out 454,000 cubic yards of canal debris. Some Southwest Cape Coral residents believe their canal banks were...
WINKNEWS.com
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:dd51444c343c642d1d7573e8 Player Element ID: 6320005655112. Homeowners are still not allowed to sleep in their homes Wednesday night four months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. People living at the...
‘FEMA City’ moves to Cape Coral, more than 100 trailers set up after Ian’s destruction
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — More than 100 temporary housing trailers are being set up in Cape Coral to house victims that lost their homes or aren’t able to live in them due to Hurricane Ian. The temporary housing site, commonly known as a ‘FEMA City’ is moving into...
Traffic Alert: Cape Bike Night road closures this weekend
Cape Coral's popular Bike Night returns this weekend for the first time this year following Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
capecoralbreeze.com
FDOT to host Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan public outreach meeting – I-75 from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County
Bartow, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is hosting a Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County. For convenience, FDOT is providing multiple...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:46ed2975f677770fcd11dafa Player Element ID: 6320046657112. After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
Mysuncoast.com
Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south. The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for...
Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
NBC 2
Residents fear potential Buckingham development will hurt rural living￼
BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — Lee County commissioners are making a decision on the future of a big plot of land in Buckingham. Originally, developers wanted to create around 160 homes. Now they are hoping to add nearly 100 more. “We are just going to go and convince them that this...
WINKNEWS.com
Power restoration progress at Davis Woods apartment complex since Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:892ab5f784645a755ddb26a0 Player Element ID: 6319998985112. Months have passed since Hurricane Ian, and yet the Davis Woods apartment complex in Iona continues to go without power. While the second-floor units...
Nesting season begins in Southwest Florida
As Southwest Florida beaches begin to reopen after Hurricane Ian and people flock to beaches, they will also find birds of all shapes and sizes flocking to beaches as the nesting season begins.
Four mobile home parks on Matlacha, Pine Island to fully rebuild after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. — Hundreds of people that live in communities on Matlacha and Pine Island will continue to have a place to live after the owner of four mobile home parks said he plans to rebuild. Businessman Hugh Reid owns the communities and previously said at least one of...
Wind pushing smoke from Fort Myers scrapyard fire toward the west-northwest
As firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out at a scrapyard on Cranford Avenue in Fort Myers this afternoon, people downwind of the fire may see or smell smoke while it burns. The winds are breezy today, gusting up to 25 mph out of the southeast. This wind...
babcockranchtelegraph.com
A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford
When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
wogx.com
Where is Harriet? Beloved eagle from South Florida still missing
The search continues for Harriet the Eagle who left her mate and babies last week in North Fort Myers. She had just finished defending her nest from an intruder.
WINKNEWS.com
Tourism in Collier County impacting local economy
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:758eaba86840de8716e5a416 Player Element ID: 6320003070112. Florida is bouncing back when it comes to international tourism, something Southwest Florida, in particular, relies upon. And despite Ian pushing the economy back,...
Comments / 0