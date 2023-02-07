ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

FDOT to host Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan public outreach meeting – I-75 from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County

Bartow, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is hosting a Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County. For convenience, FDOT is providing multiple...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA: Tranquility Lakes trailer village to open soon for people in need

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:46ed2975f677770fcd11dafa Player Element ID: 6320046657112. After months of waiting, we can now see trailers meant for people who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. Previously, WINK News reported that...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south. The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power restoration progress at Davis Woods apartment complex since Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:892ab5f784645a755ddb26a0 Player Element ID: 6319998985112. Months have passed since Hurricane Ian, and yet the Davis Woods apartment complex in Iona continues to go without power. While the second-floor units...
IONA, FL
babcockranchtelegraph.com

A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tourism in Collier County impacting local economy

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:758eaba86840de8716e5a416 Player Element ID: 6320003070112. Florida is bouncing back when it comes to international tourism, something Southwest Florida, in particular, relies upon. And despite Ian pushing the economy back,...
