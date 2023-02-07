ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Comments / 6

Richard Brown
3d ago

if you would just do your job correctly this would not happen you need to surround yourself with people that have your back

Jamie LeBlanc
3d ago

congratulations mayor and the D.A, y'all managed to rank #1 on 2 lists: 1) murder capital of the world2) most incompetent in everything when it comes to city government officials who are being paid to do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for it's citizens.Congratulations, our so called mayor and D.A. y'all should be so proud

fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
fox8live.com

Multiple people fatally shot near West Jefferson Medical Center, JPSO says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people were fatally shot near the West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Details were limited as of JPSO’s initial release at 9 a.m. Officials did not say how many victims there were,...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A mother, father, and two sons were killed in what Jefferson Parish officials believe was a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning (Feb. 9). Deputies responded to an eerie 911 call from the 1100 block of Curtis Street to find a 20-year-old man, a 13-year-old juvenile male, and an adult male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 7:50 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing

New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide

HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
HARVEY, LA
an17.com

Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery

AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA
lpso.net

Galliano Man Attempts to Avoid Traffic Stop Due to Drugs in Vehicle

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
GALLIANO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE

