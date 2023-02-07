Read full article on original website
Richard Brown
3d ago
if you would just do your job correctly this would not happen you need to surround yourself with people that have your back
Jamie LeBlanc
3d ago
congratulations mayor and the D.A, y'all managed to rank #1 on 2 lists: 1) murder capital of the world2) most incompetent in everything when it comes to city government officials who are being paid to do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for it's citizens.Congratulations, our so called mayor and D.A. y'all should be so proud
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDSU
New Orleans mother says son denied help for hour after being shot, investigation launched
NEW ORLEANS — The family of Ferdinand Alexander is demanding answers after he was murdered in New Orleans. They say after he was shot, they were ripped away from his arms and allege he was not given any medical attention for more than an hour. The New Orleans Police...
WDSU
St. Bernard Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting of teen in Chalmette
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Chalmette. Deputies responded to calls of shots fired on E. Genie Street and Golden Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday. Early investigation shows the victim was a teenage boy, but they did not specify his age. He was taken to...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff: 4 dead, including former St. Charles deputy, in Harvey murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting near West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey. According to JPSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Curtis Street. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Sources...
fox8live.com
Witness wrestles gun from armed robbery suspect’s hands on Bourbon Street, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Good Samaritan who was witnessing an armed robbery in the French Quarter of New Orleans is being credited with wrestling a gun from the suspect’s hands. According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unknown suspect approached a man and woman, both 28 years...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD internal affairs chief slammed in report on botched officer probe; city starts review
Arlinda Westbrook, the former chief of the New Orleans Police Department’s embattled internal affairs bureau, would often tap a covert squad of investigators to run surveillance on officers accused of misconduct. The Public Integrity Bureau, which she led for 12 years, typically had four months to wrap up its...
fox8live.com
Multiple people fatally shot near West Jefferson Medical Center, JPSO says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people were fatally shot near the West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Details were limited as of JPSO’s initial release at 9 a.m. Officials did not say how many victims there were,...
fox8live.com
Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
WDSU
New Orleans mothers of slain youth talk candidly about causes of gun violence and possible solutions
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is dealing with an ongoing violent crime wave. WDSU News Reporter Shay O'Connor spoke candidly with mothers of victims of gun violence about the root causes of crime in the city and possible solutions. These moms have all lost a child...
WWL-TV
Taylore Jones was stabbed to death in her Bywater apartment; Friends still seek answers
NEW ORLEANS — Inside Café Negril on Frenchmen Street there’s a large, framed photo of Taylore Jones hanging on the wall. “I loved that we moved her up here,” said bar manager Emily Rowlends. “You can really see her now.”. Jones’ smiling face greets everyone...
fox8live.com
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A mother, father, and two sons were killed in what Jefferson Parish officials believe was a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning (Feb. 9). Deputies responded to an eerie 911 call from the 1100 block of Curtis Street to find a 20-year-old man, a 13-year-old juvenile male, and an adult male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 7:50 a.m.
'We got to change the culture,' - Juvenile killed in Chalmette shooting, sheriff reports
CHALMETTE, La. — A 14-year-old male juvenile is dead after being shot in Chalmette and now the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Golden Drive in Chalmette at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
NOLA.com
Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing
New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
an17.com
Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery
AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish selects new garbage hauler. Here's how much more it will cost residents.
With one of its largest contracts on the line, the Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday selected River Birch Renewable Energy LLC to take over twice-a-week curbside garbage collection for 113,000 customers beginning in 2024, opening the way for the well-known company to enter into a five-year agreement that could be worth upwards of $37 million annually.
lpso.net
Galliano Man Attempts to Avoid Traffic Stop Due to Drugs in Vehicle
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
