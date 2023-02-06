ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway following a shooting Friday morning. Deputies responded to a residence on Centerville Road after learning a man was outside shooting at the home. No injuries were reported according to deputies. Deputies said one of the residents of the home identified […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road

Greenville Police say one person was hurt after an armed robbery at Haywood Mall.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to deadly crash in Pickens County, South Carolina

Pickens, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office has been called to a crash Thursday evening. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Adams Road near Kilt Lane, approximately 2.5 miles west of Pickens County. Tidwell says that the driver was...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin Stabbing Search

We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead following crash in Pickens County, troopers investigating

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:56 p.m. near Adams Road in Pickens County. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Adams Road when...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen in mid-January

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31. Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday

Greenville Police say one person was hurt after an armed robbery at Haywood Mall.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews rescue man trapped under vehicle after crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers and firefighters helped rescue a man trapped under a car following a crash along I-385 over the weekend. Officers said the man was ejected from their vehicle after the crash and ended up trapped underneath it. According to officers,...
GREENVILLE, SC

