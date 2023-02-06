GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31. Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.

