As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Missing Boardman man struck, killed while walking along Route 7
State Troopers are investigating the death of a missing Boardman man who was struck by a car as he walked along State Route 7 in Vernon Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old James Ditallo was walking along Route 7 near Route 88 when he was struck by a Toyota Camry shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
Driver taken to hospital after hitting pole in Warren
Police were called to the intersection of Parkman Road and Coits Drive in Warren around 6 a.m.
Shots fired for second time this week on West Side street
No one was injured early today after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side.
WKYC
East Palestine fire chief becomes frustrated with line of questioning over train derailment
'I want nothing more than to get my residents back home,' Chief Keith Drabick said of the current evacuation order. 'I can't do that without that data.'
Missing Boardman man dies after being hit by car
OSP said that State Route 7 was closed in the area of the crash for the investigation but has since reopened.
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
wchstv.com
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Allegheny County Medical Examiner identifies remains found as missing 18-year-old
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified remains found along a trail as 18-year-old Dorian Serrano.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana county jail officials thwart attempted escape through hole in wall
Officials at the Columbiana County Jail thwarted an attempted escape through a hole in the wall. According to a press release from Correctional Solutions Group LLC, a small opening in a wall was discovered during a "shakedown" protocol. Inmates were removed from the damaged area and an investigation was conducted,...
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food
A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Tractor-trailer overturns, catches fire on I-76 in Portage
It happened just before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, along Interstate 76 in Edinburg Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Quartz
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
WFMJ.com
Court document sheds light on arrest of reporter at East Palestine derailment briefing
A reporter for a cable news organization is free on bond following his arrest during Wednesday’s media briefing announcing an end to the evacuation of the area around the East Palestine train derailment. According to an affidavit filed by East Palestine Police Detective Dan Haueter, 34-year-old Evan Lambert was...
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
Hole discovered in county jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
cleveland19.com
Incomplete at best: EPA air monitoring numbers from East Palestine train derailment are released
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its first set of air quality monitoring numbers since Friday’s train derailment in East Palestine, OH. The numbers come from a set of temporary, and mobile monitoring sites from both before and after the tanker cars carrying vinyl chloride...
WYTV.com
Man facing charge after trying to set house on fire: report
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was charged after a woman reported that he tried to set fire to her home, according to a report. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Douglas Street NW just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a woman said a man was in her driveway with a propane torch, according to a Warren police report.
