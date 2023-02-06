ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

WFMJ.com

Missing Boardman man struck, killed while walking along Route 7

State Troopers are investigating the death of a missing Boardman man who was struck by a car as he walked along State Route 7 in Vernon Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old James Ditallo was walking along Route 7 near Route 88 when he was struck by a Toyota Camry shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food

A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Man facing charge after trying to set house on fire: report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was charged after a woman reported that he tried to set fire to her home, according to a report. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Douglas Street NW just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a woman said a man was in her driveway with a propane torch, according to a Warren police report.
WARREN, OH
