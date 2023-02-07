Elle Ladine Receives Pac-12 Honors for Her Role in Stanford Upset

The freshman from San Francisco had a breakout game for the Huskies.

The Stanford women's basketball team can't take everyone, but it might be second-guessing itself on Elle Ladine.

A freshman for the University of Washington, the San Francisco native scored a career-high 21 points on Sunday to lead the Huskies to a stirring 72-67 upset of the second-ranked Cardinal.

On Monday, the Pac-12 named the 5-foot-11 Ladine as Freshman Player of the Week for her part in the monumental victory for Tina Langley's second-year program.

Ladine came to the UW after receiving scholarship offers from California, Colorado, USC and others, but not Stanford, which is just down the road from her home in Palo Alto.

"Stanford is a great team," Langley said. "Extremely well coached. Really talented. [But] we're excited for what we're building. Also, [I have] so much respect for these young women."

In her 22nd college outing, Ladine had her breakout game for the Huskies (13-9 overall, 5-7 Pac-12), which says a lot for being patient with young players.

She more than doubled her previous top point total; in fact, she has now scored in double figures just three times, including 10 against Idaho State and 10 more last Friday night against California.

Coming into the weekend, Ladine had scored in single digits over 16 consecutive games.

Against the Cardinal, she sank 8 of 17 shots, both career highs. Her previous best was 11 attempts and 3 made shots in a game.

She also played 28 minutes in the upset, which was just her fourth game of 20 minutes or more.

