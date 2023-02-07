Heat Center Dewayne Dedmon Reportedly Linked to OKC Thunder Ahead of Trade Deadline

Oklahoma City has been linked to Heat center Dewayne Dedmon via Heat inside Ira Winderman ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

While unlikely Oklahoma City makes a move at all this deadline, making a move for a sizable backup center would be one of the more realistic options.

At 6-foot-10, Dedmon is an NBA journeyman, having played for nine different teams in his career.

Dedmon, a 13-year veteran, has played just 11.7 minutes for 30 games so far this season. He’s been fairly productive, however, averaging 5.7 points on 50 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks.

After shooting a career-high 40 percent from beyond the arc last season, albeit on low volume, Dedmon’s stats have dipped to 30 percent from three this season. Despite that, the 33-year-old is a capable and willing shooter for his size.

Dedmon has averaged just 6.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8. blocks in 17.4 minutes per game for his career. His peak saw 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.1 minutes for Atlanta in 2018-19.

With an unprecedented amount of draft picks, Oklahoma City could realistically take Dedmon off Miami's hands for cheap. On the flip side, the Thunder can't offer the Heat much in the way of physical assets.

He would also add another veteran presence to the youngest team in the league and second youngest team in NBA history.

If Dedmon isn’t dealt to OKC, he’s been reportedly added into several packages by Miami centered around Duncan Robinson.

