ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Michigan State basketball vs. Maryland tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Qdx_0keY5FWK00

• What: Michigan State vs. Maryland

• When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: ESPN2/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 392 (MSU broadcast), 391 (Maryland broadcast)

• Records/Rankings: MSU is 14-9 overall, 6-6 in the Big Ten and unranked. Maryland is 16-7 overall, 7-5 in the Big Ten and unranked.

• Projected betting line: MSU -2.5

• Kenpom projected score: MSU 66, Maryland 65

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 680-276 in his 28th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Maryland — Kevin Willard is 286-217 in his 16th season as a head coach. This is his first season with the Terrapins. Willard spent the last 12 seasons at Seton Hall.

• Series: MSU leads 13-7 all-time, including sweeping all three meetings last season.

Lineups

MSU

C (22) Mady Sissoko (6-9) 5.7

PF (10) Joey Hauser (6-9) 13.0

G (3) Jaden Akins (6-4) 9.0

G (2) Tyson Walker (6-1) 13.8

PG (11) AJ Hoggard (6-4) 12.5

Maryland

C 24) Donta Scott (6-8) 12.3

F (10) Julian Reese (6-9) 10.6

G (13) Hakim Hart (6-8) 11.1

G (0) Don Carey (6-5) 7.1

G (1) Jahmir Young (6-1) 16.0

• MSU update: The Spartans find themselves facing a big week — a game Tuesday with a must-win feel to it and also a golden opportunity to get firmly on the right side of .500 in conference play with a game Sunday at struggling Ohio State, before Big Ten cellar-dweller Minnesota visits next week. MSU has lost five of its last seven games, though four of those were on the road and the only one that wasn’t was a one-point loss to Purdue. Those four road losses were to the top four teams in the Big Ten standings. So the schedule has had a lot to do with this most recent stretch of results for MSU. The Spartans’ struggles are on offense. They’re 11th in the Big Ten in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Kenpom. Defensively, however, they’ve been really good — fourth in defensive efficiency and tops in the league in 3-point defense, holding teams to 28.8% from beyond the arc in Big Ten games.

• Maryland update: The Terrapins are red-hot right now, having won four straight — beating Wisconsin by 18, Nebraska by 19, Indiana by 11 and, most recently, Minnesota on the road by 35. Their recent path has also been kinder than MSU's. That said, Maryland’s last loss was a three-point defeat at Purdue. So the Terrapins are legitimately playing well. They are not a good shooting team — 12th in league games in 3-point percentage (.318) and 10th on 2-point shots (.479) — but they win on the offensive glass, getting offensive rebounds on 31.2% of their possessions. They also defend the perimeter well, holding Big Ten teams to 32.3% from deep, while being among the best in the league at creating turnovers.

• Inside the matchup: I didn’t see this Maryland season coming. Not even in December, really. But Jahmir Young, a transfer from Charlotte, has been a great get and Donta Scott, who feels like he’s been around since Brad Davison was born, gives the Terrapins a post presence. I’ve always liked Julian Reese, who’s come into his own as a sophomore. Hakim Hart is a sizable wing. Maryland, like MSU will go 6-foot-8 and above at three spots on the court pretty regularly. Maryland doesn’t have overwhelming personnel, but, like MSU, the Terps have a number of quality players, four double-digit scorer types. Young is a seasoned guard and playmaker who can get his own shot and isn’t afraid of big moments. Tyson Walker is a better outside shooter, but there are similarities. Pound for pound, this is a pretty even matchup. MSU has more shooters. If the Spartans hit shots, at home, they ought to win.

• Prediction: Every time MSU has badly needed a win this season, the Spartans have gotten it. This is one of those times again.

• Make it: MSU 64, Maryland 59

— Graham Couch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
casualhoya.com

LINKS: In Another Loss, Patrick Ewing Reminds That He’s Not Ed Cooley

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 BIG EAST) were defeated by the No. 20 Providence Friars, 74-62, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Qudus Wahab scored his 1,000th point and Brad Ezewiro had a career-high night. Overall, Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas are 3-7 against Ed Cooley’s PC teams with two wins in 2019 and one win in 2021. The Hoyas have one more chance to beat PC at home on February 26th.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WNEM

Good Samaritans who helped save Mike Garland honored before Spartans game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Good Samaritans who helped save the life of former Spartans assistant basketball coach Mike Garland were recognized with a special honor Tuesday. They started a relay of teamwork and saved a life. Garland was driving with his wife when his heart stopped. Within seconds,...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant is Headed to East Lansing

East Lansing is a treasure trove when it comes to restaurants to dine at. And even though we've seen our fair share of closures recently, like Wings Over East Lansing and The Cosmos; we've also seen some awesome new additions, like Goodfellas Bagels and, most recently, Kimchi Box. Now, we...
EAST LANSING, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE
eastlansinginfo.news

MSU School Safety Expert Weighs in on Climate at East Lansing High School

Following a series of violent and alarming incidents at East Lansing High School, district leadership has held several public meetings and rolled out a plan to address the issues. Now, a local expert is weighing in on the scene, saying the district has the tools to fix the problems, but to get there, leaders need to act, students need to be taken seriously, more adults need to provide mentorship and rules must be enforced.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Jackson, you don’t think of the Underground Railroad. Jackson’s role granted slaves a life of freedom. The Amtrak station helps people get around to other parts of the country, but its history plays an important part in our country’s fight against slavery.
JACKSON, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan

FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy