Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month
Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
KSAT 12
Texans brace for the end of nearly three years of pandemic Medicaid coverage
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One day, Alexandria Robertson’s carefully crafted life suddenly started falling apart. She returned from vacation in January 2020 to learn she’d been laid off from her...
Three big Medicare changes for 2023
2023 brings healthcare changes for people on Medicare, changes that could stop people from going without necessary medicines.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas heroes may qualify for free money
San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
PLANetizen
Property Appraisal Caps Unlikely to Pass in Texas
Lawmakers and tax experts alike are rejecting proposals to cap year-over-year increases in appraised home values, and hence property taxes, for Texas homeowners, calling it a Band-Aid that simply shifts the tax burden to other property owners and distorts the real estate market, reports Jeremy Wallace in the Houston Chronicle.
Medicaid Coverage For Texas Children, Young Adults, and New Moms To End
Millions of Texas residents were on Medicaid during the pandemic. Most of these subscribers are young adults, children, and new moms. The state plans to re-evaluate eligibility soon. It will mean some people's coverage ends after almost three years.
Texas Workforce Commission opens JET Grant program applications
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission are looking for educational institutions to apply for funding for its Jobs and Education for Texans grant program. According to a news release from the commission, public junior, state and technical colleges, Texas independent school districts and open-enrollment charter schools are able to apply for […]
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant Strategy
"New York City is busing migrants north after attacking the Texas busing mission. They experience a FRACTION of what small Texas border towns deal with every single day. Biden's open border policies forced Texas to step up. Now, NYC follows our lead." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
easttexasradio.com
Did You Get An Email From The Texas AG?
If you receive a letter from the Texas Attorney General stating they are suspending your Social Security Number within 24 hours, don’t panic. I received such an email Friday morning. The Attorney General’s office has nothing to do with a government-issued social security number, and the claims of criminal activity are bogus. The AG says you should not call the 1-800 number at the bottom of the email. Just delete it and move on with your business.
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
inforney.com
How Texas’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
dmagazine.com
One Big Change to Education Funding Could Mean Millions for School Districts
When a child needs to stay home from school, it can translate to losses in state funding for public school districts across Texas. “When a student stays home sick, the state pays schools less, but the light bill doesn’t go down,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde explained on Twitter. The solution, she says, is simple, yet complicated: “Fund schools on enrollment, not attendance.”
KHOU
New UH poll shows Texans are open to election reform
HOUSTON — Texans broadly support many election reforms, including strengthening criminal penalties for voter fraud and making the voting process easier, according to a new University of Houston poll. The poll, which was conducted this year between Jan. 9 and Jan.19, showed interesting attitudes of voters. Many want changes...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Here’s everything you need to know about school vouchers in Texas
School vouchers aren’t a new idea. But over the past couple decades, voucher programs have expanded from small experiments to statewide policies. "School choice" is one of the big buzzwords at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Most of the folks using it are talking about school vouchers —...
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Governor- Greg Abbott Declares, Additional SNAP Benefits will Be Extended
Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, officially declared that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments would be extended in cases of emergency or greater need. Millions of Americans all around the nation have benefited from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit by using it to purchase daily amounts...
hppr.org
For Black lawmakers in Texas, criminal justice reform and maternal health are top priorities
Black lawmakers say criminal justice reform, maternal health care and voting rights are some of their top priorities as the 88th Legislative Session gets underway in 2023. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is made of 18 state representatives and two state senators. Caucus members altogether have filed 393 bills this session.
Texas AG Ken Paxton reaches $3.3 million settlement with former employees in whistleblower case
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and to settle a whistleblower lawsuit with four former employees for $3.3 million, according to a mediated settlement agreement filed today with the Texas Supreme Court. The lawsuit against Paxton accused him of firing the former employees after...
Federal program that helps millions pay for internet access is plagued with fraud and complaints
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.While the idea of "internet for all" has largely been supported by both Democrats and Republicans, lawmakers are demanding answers from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) after a new report from the non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) found the program lacks protections from fraud. "The results of GAO's findings reveal that the FCC's (Affordable Connectivity Program) is subject to massive waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars," said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a joint statement with fellow Republican...
Newswest9.com
Texas lawmaker files bill to repeal state's longstanding 'Robin Hood' property tax law
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above was a VERIFY report from 2019 about Texas' "Robin Hood" system. A Texas lawmaker has filed a bill aimed at repealing the state's longstanding recapture system – commonly dubbed by some as "Robin Hood" – which was implemented in 1994.
