Baltimore, MD

Rep. Angie Craig told police she fought off an attacker using hot coffee

Representative Angie Craig, D-Minn., is bruised but otherwise OK after fighting off an attacker in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday. Police say the suspected assailant, 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, is in custody, charged with simple assault. The attack did not appear to be politically motivated, said Craig's chief of staff, Nick Coe, in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has impacted a community in New Jersey

Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
NEW JERSEY STATE
After Martha's Vineyard, lawmakers give DeSantis $10 million more to move migrants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fewer than five months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. – a move that cost the state around $1.5 million and is the subject of legal challenges – the Republican supermajority in the legislature has granted the administration another $10 million to transport migrants from other states.
FLORIDA STATE
Appeals court backs North Carolina AG Stein on libel law

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal appeals court sided again with North Carolina's attorney general on Wednesday, saying a 1931 libel law is most likely unconstitutional. Josh Stein has sought to block a fellow Democrat from using the law to prosecute him over a 2020 campaign commercial. In a unanimous...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
U.S. shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska

The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska within the last hour, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. The object was tracked over Alaska at an altitude of 40,000 feet over the past 24 hours, Kirby told reporters at the White House briefing. It was deemed to pose a "reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flights" and "out of an abundance of caution" Biden ordered it to be shot down at the recommendation of Pentagon leaders, Kirby said.
ALASKA STATE
Bill raising riot penalties in North Carolina clears House

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill increasing punishments for violent protests following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday despite harsh criticism from social justice advocates. Some bipartisan support signals a potential override of any veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who issued one that blocked similar legislation two years ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
Local Colorado ski hills may not be big or fancy, but they're ideal for some families

Laura is a senior reporter and producer for KVNF Community Radio. You may also on occasion hear her host Morning Edition and Local Motion on KVNF. Laura has worked at public radio and television stations in Phoenix and Tucson. Her work has aired on NPR, the BBC, Harvest Public Media and the Rocky Mountain Community Radio exchange. She was a 2015 fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and an Award of Excellence from the Colorado Broadcasters Association. Laura also has experience as a videographer and video editor. She graduated summa cum laude from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
COLORADO STATE
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

