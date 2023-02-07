ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Matthew Janger

The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the three of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Matthew Janger told the Bedford School Committee in his 90-minute superintendent finalist interview on Monday that...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. June Saba-Maguire

The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the fourth of four stories on the candidates. For 29 years, Dr. June Saba-Maguire has worked for the Brockton Public Schools, where she is now...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Portia Bonner

The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the first of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Portia Bonner has worked as a biology teacher, department chair, vocational school principal, assistant superintendent, school...
BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
WMUR.com

Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags

MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
MILFORD, NH
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee to Leadership Positions

Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee were elected President and Treasurer respectively at the most recent meeting of The Citizen's Board of Directors on January 26. Hacala is a life-time resident of Bedford with the exception of a few years working on the west coast. She has been a volunteer, employee, and Board member at The Bedford Citizen. She began her connection with The Citizen by reporting on numerous town boards as both volunteer and paid reporter.
BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her boyfriend held without bail

A Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her boyfriend was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Superior Court and pleading not guilty, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced. 64-year-old Judy Church of Salisbury had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in...
SALISBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

A Boston Police Officer Was Fired Twice. Arbitration Got Him His Job Back — But Should It?

Imagine you have a really important job and you get fired from that job twice for two separate incidents. Should you get the job back?. Mayor Michelle Wu fears too many fired Boston police officers get reinstated to the force, and she has a plan to reform police accountability. A publicly available strategy outlines her willingness to leverage current police union contract negotiations to get the reform she seeks.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
