Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee were elected President and Treasurer respectively at the most recent meeting of The Citizen’s Board of Directors on January 26. Hacala is a life-time resident of Bedford with the exception of a few years working on the west coast. She has been a volunteer, employee, and Board member at The Bedford Citizen. She began her connection with The Citizen by reporting on numerous town boards as both volunteer and paid reporter.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO