BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Matthew Janger
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the three of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Matthew Janger told the Bedford School Committee in his 90-minute superintendent finalist interview on Monday that...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. June Saba-Maguire
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the fourth of four stories on the candidates. For 29 years, Dr. June Saba-Maguire has worked for the Brockton Public Schools, where she is now...
BPS Superintendent Interviews: Dr. Portia Bonner
The Bedford School Committee interviewed each of the four finalists for superintendent of schools on Monday and Tuesday. Each session was 90 minutes. This is the first of four stories on the candidates. Dr. Portia Bonner has worked as a biology teacher, department chair, vocational school principal, assistant superintendent, school...
Randolph elementary teacher sent to hospital after finding an ‘unknown substance’ in their coffee
Shell casings were found in the teacher's fourth-grade classroom twice last month. A Randolph elementary school teacher was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation Wednesday after finding an “unknown substance” in their coffee. In an email to parents, Donovan Elementary School Principal Beth Gannon said the teacher...
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
Ex-Everett Superintendent of Schools convicted of indecent assault
There are two additional counts of indecent assault and battery pending against Foresteire, involving two other former female employees.
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags
MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
Wellesley High School students no longer allowed to attend basketball games without an adult after racial slur incident
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Wellesley High School will no longer be allowed in the stands at basketball games without adult supervision. The decision comes after some students allegedly used racial slurs directed towards Black members of the visiting Weymouth High School during warmups before Friday’s game. Wellesley...
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee to Leadership Positions
Elizabeth Hacala and John MacPhee were elected President and Treasurer respectively at the most recent meeting of The Citizen’s Board of Directors on January 26. Hacala is a life-time resident of Bedford with the exception of a few years working on the west coast. She has been a volunteer, employee, and Board member at The Bedford Citizen. She began her connection with The Citizen by reporting on numerous town boards as both volunteer and paid reporter.
FinCom Majority Says School Budget Increase Excessive
A majority of the Finance Committee on Thursday had a message for the Bedford School Committee: your 4 percent fiscal 2024 budget increase is excessive, and we want you to try to align with our 3.5 percent increase guideline. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad said Friday morning that he is...
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Tewksbury teacher claims retaliation from School Committee member after hazing complaint
A teacher in Tewksbury claims the the town’s School Committee vice chairman retaliated against him after he submitted a complaint about potential hazing on the Tewksbury Memorial High School hockey team. The Tewksbury Teachers Association said in a press release Wednesday it plans to demonstrate at the School Committee’s...
Lexington man pleads guilty to civil rights charge for throwing banana peels at Haitian neighbor’s home
Robert Ivarson was also found to have Nazi and KKK paraphernalia and a hoard of illegal guns in his home. A Lexington man pleaded guilty to a criminal harassment and a civil rights violation this month for repeatedly throwing banana peels at the home of a Haitian family in his neighborhood.
Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her boyfriend held without bail
A Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her boyfriend was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Superior Court and pleading not guilty, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced. 64-year-old Judy Church of Salisbury had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Mother, Father and 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Mass. Home, Authorities Say
A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead Thursday morning inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, following an apparent murder-suicide and case of domestic violence, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said that police had...
3 people found dead in Andover home
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a home in Andover, authorities said early Thursday morning.
A Boston Police Officer Was Fired Twice. Arbitration Got Him His Job Back — But Should It?
Imagine you have a really important job and you get fired from that job twice for two separate incidents. Should you get the job back?. Mayor Michelle Wu fears too many fired Boston police officers get reinstated to the force, and she has a plan to reform police accountability. A publicly available strategy outlines her willingness to leverage current police union contract negotiations to get the reform she seeks.
