localsyr.com
New York State Blues Festival announces headlining acts for 2023 NYS Fair this summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Blues Festival has announced its headlining acts for the 2023 festival from June 15 through 17 at Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. The three-day festival is one of the largest free blues events in the Northeast and one...
NYS Music
SAMMY Awards Announce 2023 Nominees
Preparing for the 2023 SAMMY Awards show, local media and Hall of Fame inductees came together to build excitement for this year’s upcoming award ceremony on March 3 at The Palace Theater on James Street in Syracuse. The SAMMY Awards has become well appreciated within the Central New York music community, going back to 1993.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New York That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
New York is one of the most interesting states in the nation. Throughout history, so much has happened here. As a result, there are a whole bunch of intriguing and surprising facts about people, places, things, and events in the Empire State. Some of them sound too weird to even be true, but they are! Read on to learn some quirky facts about New York that you can use to impress your friends.
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York
New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all. Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New...
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
New York State Fair announces first concert of 2023 lineup
The New York State Fair has announced the first concert of its 2023 lineup. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Park Experience Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the fair. All concerts in...
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
newyorkupstate.com
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
Hidden Ghost Town That’s Forgotten in New York State
There's a hidden ghost town in New York State, that few have heard of and it may have a Billy the Kid connection.
Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?
Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
Say it with sweets: 8 classic chocolate shops, chocolatiers in Upstate NY
With the first signs of heavy snowfall and below-zero temperatures arriving in Upstate New York, the region is experiencing a later winter than usual. But with Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s hard to say if the weather will influence couples looking for a romantic date night idea or a cozy AirBnb to escape to. If giving and receiving is your love language, finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift may be an annual tradition, and chocolate is one of the most classic gifts to indulge in this holiday.
caribbeantoday.com
New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month
NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out
Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?
Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
longisland.com
Five Firsts That Happened Right Here on Long Island
Modern history on Long Island is filled with innovations. We were the cradle of aviation, a hotbed for science, and so many smart people who invented cool stuff came from Long Island. Here we compiled just five “firsts” that happened here. Did we miss your favorite first? Let us know in the comments for when we compile our next list.
Easter in New York is Considered 'Controversial' After NY Archdiocese Shares How Easter Coincides With Passover
Easter in New York is Considered 'Controversial' After NY Archdiocese Shares How Easter Coincides With PassoverPhoto by(@ricardoreitmeyer/iStock) The Archdiocese of New York announced in ‘The Good Newsroom’ how the date for Easter is determined, and it’s being deemed controversial despite years of the tradition.
‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery
A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
Upstate New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens Friday
Binghamton, N. Y. — Starting Friday, downtown Binghamton will host the first New York state-licensed dispensary selling legal recreational marijuana outside of New York City. The shop, Just Breathe at 75 Court St., opens at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Its opening marks the third for a state-licensed weed...
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
