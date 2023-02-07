Yankees OF prospect Elijah Dunham is finally getting the shot he deserves to crack the big-league roster. Dunham was named to the Yankees’ official 29 NRIs for this year’s Spring Training and will be able to compete for a spot on the OD roster right out of the gate. Though he’s far from a certainty to make the team, he’s getting his shot, and that’s enough for me.

PROSPECT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO