Tennessee State

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: One sleeper prospect who could compete for the starting LF job

Yankees OF prospect Elijah Dunham is finally getting the shot he deserves to crack the big-league roster. Dunham was named to the Yankees’ official 29 NRIs for this year’s Spring Training and will be able to compete for a spot on the OD roster right out of the gate. Though he’s far from a certainty to make the team, he’s getting his shot, and that’s enough for me.
PROSPECT, NY
The Comeback

Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Senga Arrives in St. Lucie With Injury Concerns

The New York Mets have assembled an impressive starting staff of big names. Justin Verlander is a future Hall of Famer, so is Max Scherzer, and now Kodai Senga, the biggest name in Japan joining them. The first two starters are truly top-tier aces. Senga has that quality too, but he has an elbow issue. The Mets have assured everyone that it’s not a problem, but I’m worried about it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Draft Announcement

The Chicago Bears wield the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they're highly unlikely to select a quarterback. That gives the rebuilding franchise a golden opportunity to trade down for additional draft capital. Courtesy of Daniel Greenberg, Adam Schefter discussed that scenario in a Wednesday ...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants pass on OL Evan Neal in ESPN's 2022 NFL re-draft

Back in January, Bleacher Report conducted a re-draft of the 2022 NFL draft. In it, the Giants passed on offensive lineman Evan Neal with their second pick of the first round. This week, ESPN also conduct a 2022 re-draft and somewhat ironically, they came to the very same conclusion Bleacher Report had previously.
FanSided

FanSided

