Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Draft 2023: Jets’ stunning QB trade; Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even better, it...
Saquon Barkley: Giants coaching staff revitalized entire organization
This is a big offseason for the New York Giants as they attempt to keep some star players, such as running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, in the fold with new contracts. Jones is said to be the priority and management has stated as much publicly. Barkley, however,...
Josh Hart's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The New York Knicks
Josh Hart sent out a tweet after getting traded to the New York Knicks.
Yankees: One sleeper prospect who could compete for the starting LF job
Yankees OF prospect Elijah Dunham is finally getting the shot he deserves to crack the big-league roster. Dunham was named to the Yankees’ official 29 NRIs for this year’s Spring Training and will be able to compete for a spot on the OD roster right out of the gate. Though he’s far from a certainty to make the team, he’s getting his shot, and that’s enough for me.
Sixers’ Rumored Trade Target Could Land With Lakers
Sixers' rumored trade target Jarred Vanderbilt has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
49ers safety Jimmie Ward threatens Eagles stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (Video)
Like several other 49ers players, safety Jimmie Ward is still yapping after his team lost in the conference championship round. Bitter doesn’t even begin to describe how the San Francisco 49ers felt after their NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There was talk of the “script.” There were...
2023 NFL draft: 3-round Giants Wire mock v.1
The 2023 NFL draft will be here in no time and it’s never too early to start the mock draft exercises. I’ve been covering the NFL draft for 25 years and have fared just as well in mock drafts as the self-proclaimed experts. Over the years, the New...
Senga Arrives in St. Lucie With Injury Concerns
The New York Mets have assembled an impressive starting staff of big names. Justin Verlander is a future Hall of Famer, so is Max Scherzer, and now Kodai Senga, the biggest name in Japan joining them. The first two starters are truly top-tier aces. Senga has that quality too, but he has an elbow issue. The Mets have assured everyone that it’s not a problem, but I’m worried about it.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Draft Announcement
The Chicago Bears wield the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they're highly unlikely to select a quarterback. That gives the rebuilding franchise a golden opportunity to trade down for additional draft capital. Courtesy of Daniel Greenberg, Adam Schefter discussed that scenario in a Wednesday ...
Giants pass on OL Evan Neal in ESPN's 2022 NFL re-draft
Back in January, Bleacher Report conducted a re-draft of the 2022 NFL draft. In it, the Giants passed on offensive lineman Evan Neal with their second pick of the first round. This week, ESPN also conduct a 2022 re-draft and somewhat ironically, they came to the very same conclusion Bleacher Report had previously.
Dak Prescott is upset the Cowboys parted ways with Kellen Moore
Dak Prescott was less than thrilled when the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore. Up until this very offseason, Dak Prescott had only known Kellen Moore to be part of the same Dallas Cowboys family. Moore was let go shortly after the latest unmitigated disaster of a Dallas playoff...
Knicks, Blazers, Sixers, Hornets officially complete four-team trade
The Knicks, Trail Blazers, Sixers, and Hornets have folded two separate trade agreements into a single four-team trade, with press releases from New York and Portland confirming that the deal is official. The trade combines the Knicks’ acquisition of Josh Hart from Portland with the three-team trade agreement that sends...
Giants LT Andrew Thomas's Option Year Cap Salary Revealed
The Giants are expected to keep Thomas in blue for the long-term by exercising the option year on his rookie contract. Here's what it will cost them.
