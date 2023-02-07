Read full article on original website
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Local Residents Voice Their Concerns Over Walmart's Store Closure in AlbuquerqueAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
3 APS schools receiving thousands from US Department of Education
In total, the Department of Education is doling out $63 million around the U.S.
rrobserver.com
High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM
From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
onemillionphotographs.com
52439. The Charming Doors of Santa Fe, New Mexico
Hello! My name is Liz—welcome to my quest of becoming the first woman (that I know of) to collect, edit, and publish one million photographs to document my journey through this vast, beautiful, diverse, and complex world that we live in. I spent my childhood moving around small towns...
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
rrobserver.com
First in Duke City, first in Las Cruces … next stop, Orlando
The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)
newmexiconewsport.com
Who paid for Solomon Pena’s campaign
Before he was accused of orchestrating the shootings at elected officials’ homes, he was able to court an influential New Mexico conservative. Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
Albuquerque High football coach resigns, joins new school as OC
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After giving his last seven years to Albuquerque High, Head Coach Tim Johnson is moving on. The former Bulldogs head coach told KRQE sports on Wednesday that he will be joining St. Pius X and new coach Curtis Flakes as the Sartans’ offensive coordinator. “It was more of the relationship we had […]
‘Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill,’ announced, named after veteran killed at Albuquerque ATM
It's been seven years since Matthew Chavez shot and killed Army Veteran Tyler Lackey in a robbery in 2016 in Albuquerque.
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
Community grieves over Edgewood teen deaths
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A small high school community is grieving once again as three Moriarty High School teenagers are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Edgewood Police say a friend of the three students found them unresponsive. The family of 17-year-old Christopher Pearce says they feel a terrible emptiness, finding it too hard to step […]
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
KRQE News 13
Assistance League of Albuquerque helping the homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque (ALA) has been around for decades going above and beyond for those in need. They have many philanthropic programs, one being their ‘Sharing Partnerships Program.’. Through voucher distribution by their partners, ALA can help people. They partner with 16...
KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
KOAT 7
Hispano Chamber of Commerce launches new crime data website
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is starting a new effort to help fight crime. It's launching a new tool that will allow New Mexicans to see what crimes are happening in their communities. crimestatsnm.org is a brand new website that will allow New Mexicans to...
Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
