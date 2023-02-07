ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM

From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
RIO RANCHO, NM
onemillionphotographs.com

52439. The Charming Doors of Santa Fe, New Mexico

Hello! My name is Liz—welcome to my quest of becoming the first woman (that I know of) to collect, edit, and publish one million photographs to document my journey through this vast, beautiful, diverse, and complex world that we live in. I spent my childhood moving around small towns...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

First in Duke City, first in Las Cruces … next stop, Orlando

The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)
RIO RANCHO, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

Who paid for Solomon Pena’s campaign

Before he was accused of orchestrating the shootings at elected officials’ homes, he was able to court an influential New Mexico conservative. Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill

Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque High football coach resigns, joins new school as OC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After giving his last seven years to Albuquerque High, Head Coach Tim Johnson is moving on. The former Bulldogs head coach told KRQE sports on Wednesday that he will be joining St. Pius X and new coach Curtis Flakes as the Sartans’ offensive coordinator. “It was more of the relationship we had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community grieves over Edgewood teen deaths

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A small high school community is grieving once again as three Moriarty High School teenagers are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Edgewood Police say a friend of the three students found them unresponsive. The family of 17-year-old Christopher Pearce says they feel a terrible emptiness, finding it too hard to step […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Assistance League of Albuquerque helping the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque (ALA) has been around for decades going above and beyond for those in need. They have many philanthropic programs, one being their ‘Sharing Partnerships Program.’. Through voucher distribution by their partners, ALA can help people. They partner with 16...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Hispano Chamber of Commerce launches new crime data website

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is starting a new effort to help fight crime. It's launching a new tool that will allow New Mexicans to see what crimes are happening in their communities. crimestatsnm.org is a brand new website that will allow New Mexicans to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

