Washington County, AR

Washington County taking bids for jail expansion

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is set to begin taking bids on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. for a major jail expansion.

The county has allotted $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expand the Washington County Jail.

Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would change primary election system

This comes after voters rejected a ballot proposal in November for a 0.25% percent sales tax increase to fund the expansion.

There is no information on when the bidding process will end.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

