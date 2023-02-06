ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged

Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged. Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft …. Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Improving heart patient...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state devices

Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state …. Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. A...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County

Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy

Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy. Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A faulty heart valve can rob people of their quality of life or even worse. But there is a procedure that for many can be done as an outpatient, and makes them feel good as new.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Turtle Discovery

Dr. Jasinkski of Harrisburg University discovers and names new turtle. Dr. Jasinkski of Harrisburg University discovers and names new turtle. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog. LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Chiefs' general manager recalls football beginnings in Mount Carmel

Chiefs' general manager recalls football beginnings in Mount Carmel. Chiefs’ general manager recalls football beginnings …. Chiefs' general manager recalls football beginnings in Mount Carmel. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside. Improving heart patient...
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
pahomepage.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location. Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A faulty heart valve can rob people of their quality of life or even worse. But there is a procedure that for many can be done as an outpatient, and makes them feel good as new.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
New York Post

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
MOSCOW, ID
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy