Harrisburg, PA

pahomepage.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County

Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County.
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location. Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy

Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy. Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction

CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job …. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
HARRISBURG, PA

