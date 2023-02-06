Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
pahomepage.com
Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County
pahomepage.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location
pahomepage.com
Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
pahomepage.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for shooting at officers, woman in 2019
abc27.com
Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction
CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
local21news.com
Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
pahomepage.com
Dauphin County creates two new positions for prison, hires Midstate police veteran
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
tourcounsel.com
Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
UPDATE: Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street. A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South...
