Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
pahomepage.com
Funding for school districts across PA may change
A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
pahomepage.com
What's Going Around
Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School …. Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. Woman charged...
pahomepage.com
Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state devices
Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state …. Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. Food...
pahomepage.com
PA live 2.9.2023 Peggys 3 of 3
A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
pahomepage.com
Dan's Wednesday Midday Forecast
Very mild today with a few showers tomorrow... Very mild today with a few showers tomorrow... Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Cuts, furloughs on the...
pahomepage.com
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 2.7.2023 11PM
Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has a mild forecast with more rain. Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has a mild forecast with more rain. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. Grant program helping businesses spruce up storefronts. Grant program helping businesses spruce...
pahomepage.com
Turtle Discovery
Dr. Jasinkski of Harrisburg University discovers and names new turtle. Dr. Jasinkski of Harrisburg University discovers and names new turtle. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog. LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State...
pahomepage.com
Comedy pet theater will have you howling: Raining Cats and Dogs
Comedy pet theater will have you howling: Raining Cats and Dogs. Comedy pet theater will have you howling: Raining …. Comedy pet theater will have you howling: Raining Cats and Dogs. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Funding for school districts across...
pahomepage.com
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 2.8.23 (5AM)
Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the mild stretch of weather. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 2.8.23 (5AM) Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the mild stretch of weather. Grant program helping businesses spruce up storefronts. Grant program helping businesses spruce up storefronts. Car drives up a median in Scranton crash.
pahomepage.com
Vital Link Chiropractic is here to back you up
PA live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Rocco Diana, president and owner of Vital Link Chiropractic. Dr. Diana talks about how chiropractic can help with slipped disc herniations. He explains how he would treat them, and how to maintain your spinal health once the pain is gone.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job …. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. Grant program helping businesses spruce up storefronts.
pahomepage.com
Lehigh Valley Health Network cardiologist visits PA live!
PA live (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Anil Gupta, a cardiology specialist from the Lehigh Valley Health Network, in honor of National Heart Month. Dr. Gupta explains how the Winter weather impacts your heart. He also talks about what your ideal blood pressure should be, and how much you should exercise every day.
pahomepage.com
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak
PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
Comments / 0