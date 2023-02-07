Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Glazed strawberry bread: Decadent dessertsTina HowellPonchatoula, LA
Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in LouisianaKristen WaltersCovington, LA
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Related
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
NOLA.com
18-year-old Allison Langhetee to reign as queen of Argus in Metairie
Things just seem to be getting better and better for Allison Langhetee. In fact, she calls a confluence of happy and meaningful events “perfect timing.”. For starters, the 18-year-old Old Metairie resident will graduate in May from the Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she has been a student since first grade. Then it’s on to LSU or the University of Alabama as a biological science major, followed by medical school to become a radiologist.
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
In Houma & Thibodaux, WGNO delivers Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids delivered to schools in Houma
wbrz.com
Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
bizneworleans.com
Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
NOLA.com
Covington Carnival ball celebrates 'Four Seasons'
The Mystic Krewe of Covington gathered to celebrate "The Four Seasons" at its 71st tableau and ball at the Covington Loins Club earlier in the Carnival season. Members danced into the ballroom to traditional Carnival music. Then the captain appeared from a cloud of red smoke and sounded his golden whistle to mark the beginning of the tableau.
brproud.com
Yogi Bear no more, after almost 50 years campground in Louisiana changing name
ROBERT, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort. If you want one more chance to do so while the name remains the same, you have until the end of February. The campground in Tangipahoa Parish...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
houmatimes.com
Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras season with special presentation at South Terrebonne High School
The Krewe of Hercules kicked off the Mardi Gras season with a special presentation today at South Terrebonne High School. Parish President Gordon Dove presented the key to the city to the South Terrebonne 2022 Championship Baseball Team. The team will be riding in the parade on Friday as Honorary Grand Marshals.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 18-23, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
DUNDEE LOOP 3076: $192,900, Deep Roots Property Solutions LLC to Cassidy Lee Luedtke. IRONWOOD SUBDIVISION, LOT 12: $102,500, Christopher D. Guilott and Kristin M. Viola Guilott to Jacob W. Finn and Taylor R. Dossett Finn. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, LOTS 6, 7: $53,000, Jay Edward Gould and Peggy Martin Gould to...
cenlanow.com
9-year old from Slidell performs in ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ at Saenger
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nine-year-old Ayvah Johnson from Slidell performs every night as young Anna Mae. Anna Mae was legendary Tina Turner’s childhood name. Johnson tours with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical now playing at The Saenger Theatre. Her other Louisiana credits include:. Little Ti Moune in Once...
Comments / 0