Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets

3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says

The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales PD investigation results in seizures of weapons and narcotics

On the afternoon of Tuesday February 7, 2023, through the collaborative efforts of Narcotics Agents of the Gonzales Police Department (GPD) and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), accompanied by ATF and DEA Task Force agents, a search warrant was executed at 327 W Bordelon Street that resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of contraband.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Three men in Seattle, two in Baton Rouge in police custody after fatal drug deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in Seattle and two in Baton Rouge after a fatal drug deal last year. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the Willowbend Lake Apartments around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Bennett-Smith, 29, dead outside of the apartment. Two other men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WAFB

New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where...
BATON ROUGE, LA

