Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested Lamarcos Robinson for allegedly distributing a lethal quantity of fentanyl that caused a death in 2022. On February 9, 2023,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man in jail after reported ‘alarming’ behavior leads to school lockdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man is accused of exhibiting “chaotic” and “alarming” behavior while at Woodlawn Middle School, according to the affidavit. A school resource officer was asked to come to the school a little before 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27....
Two Baton Rouge teens accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
Baton Rouge police arrest two teens accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
wbrz.com
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
brproud.com
Grandmother of toddler killed by stray bullet plans anti-violence rally in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The grandmother of Devin Page Jr. is committed to trying to make a difference in the capital city after the toddler was shot and killed last year in Baton Rouge. Cathy Toliver created the “Help 5 Stay Alive” initiative, in which she suggests the community check...
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
wbrz.com
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
theadvocate.com
2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
brproud.com
Southern University condemns animal abuse after horse collapses, dies on campus; investigation ongoing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released a statement Friday after a horse ridden onto campus collapsed and died on Monday. The horse reportedly died near the Southern University Law Center. A spokesperson for the university said the horse did not belong to any part of the school’s campus.
WAFB.com
I-TEAM: EBR Schools investigating claims of bus driver smoking marijuana during route
Funding aims to grow and support initiatives to safely reduce jail population in East Baton Rouge Pa. LSU Board of Supervisors plans to vote on change to Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court. If you are looking for a job in the Capital Region, employers are looking for you. A new study...
brproud.com
‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after trying to check daughter out of school, claims she was being 'jumped'
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for disrupting school operations after he showed "alarming" actions when he was told he could not check his daughter out of school when she said she was being "jumped." According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Donald Pierson, 35,...
wbrz.com
EBR school system investigating claims that bus driver smoked marijuana while picking up kids
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is investigating social media posts alleging that a bus driver was smoking marijuana on their route. The posts allege the employee was driving erratically and using the drug while picking up elementary students Thursday morning. A notice sent out to...
wbrz.com
LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales PD investigation results in seizures of weapons and narcotics
On the afternoon of Tuesday February 7, 2023, through the collaborative efforts of Narcotics Agents of the Gonzales Police Department (GPD) and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), accompanied by ATF and DEA Task Force agents, a search warrant was executed at 327 W Bordelon Street that resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of contraband.
brproud.com
Three men in Seattle, two in Baton Rouge in police custody after fatal drug deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in Seattle and two in Baton Rouge after a fatal drug deal last year. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the Willowbend Lake Apartments around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Bennett-Smith, 29, dead outside of the apartment. Two other men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where...
wbrz.com
Woman's home ransacked during police raid; officials question who should pay for costly repairs
BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
Comments / 0