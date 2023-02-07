ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Couture for Cancer ready to rock the runway with return in-person

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that takes a fashionable approach to fighting cancer returns this year fully in person. Couture for Cancer will take place March 4 at Townsite Ballroom in downtown Topeka. Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society and auction chair Amy Chandler visited Eye on NE...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Harvesters to host Valentine’s Day food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers with Harvesters will host the food bank’s next food distribution on Valentine’s Day. Harvesters says its next food distribution will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. The event follows the cancellation of its last distribution at the Kansas Neurological Institute.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

ACT Theatre opens “Death by Chocolate” this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coffee is to-die-for at the location central to the show ACT Theatre has coming up. They’ll debut the play “Death by Chocolate” this weekend. Director Patricia Middleton visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit about the plot (no spoilers!) and the cast.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Puppies in Topeka compete in annual Shelter Showdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society geared up for the big game with a special playtime. A litter of nine puppies had fun getting a little “ruff” and tumble for their Shelter Showdown. 13 NEWS has teamed up with Helping Hands for several years to host...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

A Topeka business is expanding with the help of JEDO

TOEPKA (KSNT)- The Topeka and Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved an incentive agreement to aid expansion of Harris Fabrication at its first meeting of 2023. Harris Fabrication is an existing manufacturing business local to Topeka providing metal fabrication in the Capitol city for over 50 years. According to GO Topeka, this new […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Wednesday’s Child - Elijah

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We think you’ll “flip” over our Wednesday’s Child this week!. His name is Elijah and he’s 14 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’d love to have his own forever family. Elijah is checking out Capital Gymnastics and Athletics...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How saying ‘Go Chiefs!’ can get you free popcorn in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local popcorn shop cooks up a tasty way to brighten up your tailgate food table and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Cashmere Popcorn in downtown Topeka has a ‘Kansas City chiefs’ popcorn with lemon and cherry flavors to match gold and red on the chiefs’ jerseys. This idea […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec puts out “Help Wanted” sign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re only a few days into February, but Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation already has turned its attention to summer. They have the “help wanted” sign out for hundreds of summer jobs. Mike McLaughlin and Clay Neal joined Eye on NE Kansas to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka. The break was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Wayne. A short time after...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond to close in coming “weeks and months”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions regarding a specific closure date and employee options continue to cloud the closure of the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond location. Following the news of their Topeka location closure, Bed Bath & Beyond officials tell 13 NEWS that it has conducted a comprehensive analysis of all its stores to ensure the company continues to grow profitably and best serve customers.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia

An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS. The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Car crashes early Friday after pair of police chases in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two people were taken into custody after a pair of police chases ended with a car crash early Friday in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane. The car appeared to have crashed into a tree and light pole...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka principal takes unique approach to empower students

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teacher is helping his students one wheel at a time. The afterschool unicycle program at McEachron Elementary is bringing out the best in the Mustang students. However the club didn’t start out this way. “It started with a kid that was in trouble in my office, and he saw a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
EMPORIA, KS

