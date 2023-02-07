Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.
WIBW
Christ The King’s food drive collects nearly 3,000 canned food for Project Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Christ the King Catholic School collected nearly 3,000 cans to donate to the homeless shelter as part of a competitive community food drive. Christ the King hosted its canned food drive Thursday, Feb. 9, and made it a competition. The school split its students...
WIBW
Couture for Cancer ready to rock the runway with return in-person
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that takes a fashionable approach to fighting cancer returns this year fully in person. Couture for Cancer will take place March 4 at Townsite Ballroom in downtown Topeka. Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society and auction chair Amy Chandler visited Eye on NE...
WIBW
Harvesters to host Valentine’s Day food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers with Harvesters will host the food bank’s next food distribution on Valentine’s Day. Harvesters says its next food distribution will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. The event follows the cancellation of its last distribution at the Kansas Neurological Institute.
WIBW
ACT Theatre opens “Death by Chocolate” this weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coffee is to-die-for at the location central to the show ACT Theatre has coming up. They’ll debut the play “Death by Chocolate” this weekend. Director Patricia Middleton visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit about the plot (no spoilers!) and the cast.
WIBW
Puppies in Topeka compete in annual Shelter Showdown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society geared up for the big game with a special playtime. A litter of nine puppies had fun getting a little “ruff” and tumble for their Shelter Showdown. 13 NEWS has teamed up with Helping Hands for several years to host...
A Topeka business is expanding with the help of JEDO
TOEPKA (KSNT)- The Topeka and Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved an incentive agreement to aid expansion of Harris Fabrication at its first meeting of 2023. Harris Fabrication is an existing manufacturing business local to Topeka providing metal fabrication in the Capitol city for over 50 years. According to GO Topeka, this new […]
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food brings home cooking to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rodrick and Kim Nauling started their barbeque restaurant in Junction City back in 2018 before moving it to Topeka at the end of 2021. Rodrick says the food they serve is the same food he’s been making his whole life. “This is what I grew...
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Elijah
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We think you’ll “flip” over our Wednesday’s Child this week!. His name is Elijah and he’s 14 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’d love to have his own forever family. Elijah is checking out Capital Gymnastics and Athletics...
How saying ‘Go Chiefs!’ can get you free popcorn in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local popcorn shop cooks up a tasty way to brighten up your tailgate food table and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Cashmere Popcorn in downtown Topeka has a ‘Kansas City chiefs’ popcorn with lemon and cherry flavors to match gold and red on the chiefs’ jerseys. This idea […]
WIBW
Topeka crews prepare to begin last phase of 12th St. project, closures announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road closures in the Capital City have been announced as road crews begin the last phase of the 12th St. project, which is expected to be finished in June. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 20, Bettis Asphalt will completely close...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec puts out “Help Wanted” sign
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re only a few days into February, but Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation already has turned its attention to summer. They have the “help wanted” sign out for hundreds of summer jobs. Mike McLaughlin and Clay Neal joined Eye on NE Kansas to...
WIBW
Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka. The break was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Wayne. A short time after...
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond to close in coming “weeks and months”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions regarding a specific closure date and employee options continue to cloud the closure of the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond location. Following the news of their Topeka location closure, Bed Bath & Beyond officials tell 13 NEWS that it has conducted a comprehensive analysis of all its stores to ensure the company continues to grow profitably and best serve customers.
KVOE
Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia
An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
WIBW
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS. The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.
WIBW
Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
WIBW
Car crashes early Friday after pair of police chases in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two people were taken into custody after a pair of police chases ended with a car crash early Friday in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane. The car appeared to have crashed into a tree and light pole...
Topeka principal takes unique approach to empower students
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teacher is helping his students one wheel at a time. The afterschool unicycle program at McEachron Elementary is bringing out the best in the Mustang students. However the club didn’t start out this way. “It started with a kid that was in trouble in my office, and he saw a […]
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
