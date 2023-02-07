ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Impact Day: Rain turns to wet snow

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday started as a rainy and windy morning, but eventually, the rain changed to snow over much of southeastern Wisconsin. The metro area got more rain than snow. Areas north and west flipped to snow...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Flags to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Milwaukee officer

MILWAUKEE — Flags around the state will fly at half-staff Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, 37, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Gov. Tony Evers announced Executive Order #185, ordering the flags of the United States and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

