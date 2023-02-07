Read full article on original website
WISN
Impact Day: Rain turns to wet snow
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday started as a rainy and windy morning, but eventually, the rain changed to snow over much of southeastern Wisconsin. The metro area got more rain than snow. Areas north and west flipped to snow...
WISN
Health officials warn of increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome from tampon use
MADISON, Wis. — State health officials are warning about rising cases of toxic shock syndrome in teens associated with improper tampon use. The state says there have been five reports since July. Four involved "super absorbency tampons" used by teenage girls. There hadn't been a confirmed case in Wisconsin...
WISN
Flags to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Milwaukee officer
MILWAUKEE — Flags around the state will fly at half-staff Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, 37, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Gov. Tony Evers announced Executive Order #185, ordering the flags of the United States and...
