Springfield, IL

Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder.

Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were back in court on Monday. They have been accused of killing Earl More Jr. by placing him face down on a stretcher with restraints.

A lawyer for Finely called the amount “oppressive” while Cadigan’s lawyer asked for his bond to be lowered to $50,000.

The judge who oversaw Monday’s hearing said that the bond is appropriately set.

“I said that we stick to the facts, and that we remember that Earl Moore was a person, he was a son, he was loved, he was a member of this community,” the judge said. “He’s not just a name on a piece of paper, that’s what’s most important, and he’s more than a viral video.”

The judge did not release Cadigan or Finley.

