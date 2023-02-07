ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 29

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $865,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last two weeks. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $566,500, $335 per square foot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Changes coming to downtown parking program

Police department shares downtown parking program update. – The Paso Robles Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of questions regarding the current status of the Downtown Parking Program. This week, the department sent the most up-to-date information, shared below:. Current status. The WayToPark app has been...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion

Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
GROVER BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lawsuit claims Paso Robles police could have stopped 2020 shootings, but city can’t be sued

An investigative report from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office apparently “confirms” Paso Robles police officers failed to engage with an active shooter in June 2020 hours before he shot a sheriff’s deputy and killed a homeless man, a lawsuit motion alleges, but a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge ruled the city cannot be sued.
PASO ROBLES, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Despite a grace period for Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, federal regulators say no to resuming review of PG&E’s extension request.

THE SAN LUIS OBISPO-BASED GROUP MOTHERS FOR PEACE has fought the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, since before it opened, arguing safety concerns over radioactive waste and nearby earthquake faults. Protests did not prevent Pacific Gas & Electric Company from obtaining the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

