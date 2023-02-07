Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 29?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria in the last two weeks was $324. That’s $113 less than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,005-square-foot home on Dancer Avenue in Santa Maria sold for $650,000. The figures in this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 29
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $865,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last two weeks. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $566,500, $335 per square foot.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
Local business owners look to bring "public market" food hall to Santa Maria
Santa Maria residents may have seen a banner advertising the Santa Maria Public Market pop up recently in front of the now-closed Moxie Cafe.
Changes coming to downtown parking program
Police department shares downtown parking program update. – The Paso Robles Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of questions regarding the current status of the Downtown Parking Program. This week, the department sent the most up-to-date information, shared below:. Current status. The WayToPark app has been...
New Times
Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion
Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
New 4-story building with affordable housing, commercial space coming to Grover Beach
The mixed-use development is the first of its kind to gain approval in Grover Beach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top eight most expensive homes sold in Atascadero the week of Jan. 29
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past two weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $722,000, $433 per square foot.
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
Man behind failed SLO bowling alley development sentenced to prison
The man behind a failed bowling alley project in downtown San Luis Obispo was sentenced this week to four years in state prison for various financial crimes.
‘Luckiest day of my life.’ SLO County residents share love stories for Valentine’s Day
From a Little League team to a dog walking group, here’s what brought these couples together.
2 Highway 101 vehicle collisions block traffic through Pismo Beach
The crashes were reported within minutes of each other.
Paul Flores sentencing in Kristin Smart trial to proceed as scheduled, attorneys confirm
The defense is expected to file a motion for a new trial at least 10 days before the sentencing.
Bicyclist hit by truck in Los Olivos area
Major injuries were reported when a bicyclist was reportedly hit by a truck in the Los Olivos area Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lawsuit claims Paso Robles police could have stopped 2020 shootings, but city can’t be sued
An investigative report from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office apparently “confirms” Paso Robles police officers failed to engage with an active shooter in June 2020 hours before he shot a sheriff’s deputy and killed a homeless man, a lawsuit motion alleges, but a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge ruled the city cannot be sued.
Santa Maria Police identify man killed in weekend shooting
The Santa Maria Police Department identified the man who was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Body found in SLO building near Highway 101, police say
The man was found deceased in an electrical service room, the SLO Police Department said.
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
On Monday, Feb. 6, Santa Barbara County officials confirmed that a body found in the Santa Ynez River was Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
montereycountyweekly.com
Despite a grace period for Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, federal regulators say no to resuming review of PG&E’s extension request.
THE SAN LUIS OBISPO-BASED GROUP MOTHERS FOR PEACE has fought the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in Avila Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, since before it opened, arguing safety concerns over radioactive waste and nearby earthquake faults. Protests did not prevent Pacific Gas & Electric Company from obtaining the...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
