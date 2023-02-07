Read full article on original website
Binance Introduces Software to Streamline Crypto Investors’ Tax Season Experience
Tax season is a “dreaded” time of the year for many — especially crypto users, according to an update from Binance. Scouring a spreadsheet and computing all your transactions, gains, and losses throughout the past year can be, well, “taxing.” For day traders, who normally deal with thousands of transactions yearly, this means “putting in extended hours and stress to ensure the accuracy of their filings come tax reporting time.”
Digital Transformation Firm Brillio Appoints Navneet Narula to Lead Global Banking and Financial Services Unit
Brillio, a digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced the appointment of Navneet Narula as the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI). Narula brings over 20 years of leadership experience “building and scaling new growth engines and transforming business verticals throughout his career working in software services,...
Cashfree Payments Introduces ‘Co-lend,’ India’s Automated Escrow Management Solution
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, launched ‘Co-lend’, a fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending. ‘Co-lend’ has been developed in line “with the digital lending guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” It facilitates instant disbursal “with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.” Additionally, it requires “no manual intervention, automatically notifies the loan management system, and eliminates reconciliation efforts.”
Neobank: Tide Completes Acquisition of Funding Options
Tide, a neobank serving business customers, has closed on the acquisition of Funding Options, a UK marketplace for business finance, following FCA approval. The purchase was previously announced in November 2022. Tide is authorized by the FCA under the Electronic Money Regulations and offers bank accounts provided by ClearBank which...
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
Fintech Firm Adyen Release H2 2022 Financial Results
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) posts “strong” results and sustained profitable growth “driven by its global customer portfolio and motivated team executing on the company’s long-term ambitions.”. Summary H2 2022. Processed volume “was €421.7 billion, up 41% year-on-year.” Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes “were €67.6 billion, up 62%...
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
Digital Assets: Matrixport Operating in the UK Following AR Arrangment with Varramore
Matrixport has had its UK wholly-owned subsidiary, Matrixport Advisors Limited, appointed as an Appointed Representative (AR) of Varramore Partners Limited (Varramore), which is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The relationship allows Matrixport to conduct a range of investment-related activities in the UK. Headquartered in Singapore,...
SBI, Standard Chartered-backed Zodia Custody to Set Up Tier-1 Crypto-Asset Custodian in Japan
SBI Digital Asset Holdings Co., Ltd. (SBI DAH) and Zodia Custody Limited, a crypto asset servicing provider for institutional investors and a subsidiary of Standard Chartered, announce that they have reportedly “entered into definitive agreements to launch a joint venture in Japan.”. Subject to anti-trust and foreign direct investment...
X8 AG Applies for Swiss Fintech License in Pursuit of Operating a Global Stablecoin Platform
According to an email, X8 AG has submitted the application to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), for a Swiss Fintech license according to Article 1b Banking Act. X8 AG aims to emerge as a “regulated global stablecoin system.”. X8 AG said that it believes Switzerland is the...
Republic Note Quickly Raises $3 Million in Reg CF Offering for Rebranded Republic Core
Do you remember Republic Note? Back in 202o, Republic sought to raise capital for a security that provides purchasers with a portion of the income generated by the investment crowdfunding platform. At that time, Republic raised about $16 million in a sold-out Reg D 506c offering for accredited investors. Simultaneously, Republic filed a Form 1-A to enable non-accredited investors to participate in the securities offering, pitched as a digital asset. Unfortunately, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) struggled to qualify the Reg A+ offering.
Robinhood Hovers After Investors Ruminate Results
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted Q4 and full year 2022 results yesterday that delivered a net loss of $166 million, or an EPS of -$0.19, compared with net loss of $175 million, or EPS of -$0.20, in the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, Robinhood reported a net loss of $1.03 billion, or an EPS -$1.17 per share. So things are still negative.
Fireblocks Director of CBDC, Market Infrastructure Says Bank of England Consultation Paper on CBDC Offers Meaningful Engagement Opportunity
Fireblocks Director of CBDC & Market Infrastructure Varul Paul has commented on the recent Bank of England Consultation paper focused on the development of the Digital Pound. Prior to Fireblocks, Varun spent 14 years “at the Bank of England, where he supported key decisions on interest rates, managed risks to financial stability, and delivered a landmark review on the future of finance.”
Rosbank Demonstrated First Digital Gold Exchange Transaction in Russia Using Digital Rubles
Rosbank demonstrated the first digital gold exchange deal in Russia using digital rubles. According to the bank it involved “the exchange of tokenized gold between two parties using innovative distributed ledger technology (blockchain) to ensure the security and continuity of the process.”. The project was “implemented jointly with the...
Digital Banking Fintech Oxygen Announces $20M Funding and Appointment of New CEO
Digital banking platform Oxygen announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use the funds “to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology...
AvidXchange Introduces AvidAnalytics, a Business Intelligence Tool for the Middle Market
AvidXchange (Nasdaq: AVDX), a provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, announced AvidAnalytics, a premium Business Intelligence (BI) solution. AvidAnalytics offers buyer customers custom reporting methods “to help improve spend management and drive stronger results and efficiency for the organization.”...
FNZ to Acquire ifsam, the Luxembourg-based B2B Fund Platform
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire International Fund Services & Asset Management SA (ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform. The acquisition, which is “subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen FNZ’s global client proposition for both asset managers and distributors, adding advanced product, research, data and service solutions to its existing end-to-end wealth management platform.”
UK’s iwocaPay Integrates with Quickbooks to Become “First” B2B BNPL Solution for Cloud Accounting Software
Iwoca is announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with Quickbooks’ accounting software package – this makes it “the first invoice checkout integration with a BNPL option for businesses that integrate with QuickBooks.”. Quickbooks supports UK businesses “with their accounting needs via a cloud-first approach...
Biometric Identity, Payments Platform Wink Expands Seed Round With Additional $3M in Funding
Wink, a Texas and California based, biometric identity and payments platform, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional $3M million of seed investment. This seed equity round “follows the $2.85 million previously raised in a pre-seed round in 2021-22.”. The additional financing is “led by CerraCap...
SEC Crypto Crackdown Expected to Continue. Who Will Be Next?
SEC Chair Gary Gensler received some face time this morning on CNBC in the wake of the Commission’s enforcement action taken against crypto exchange Kraken. The platform was compelled to pay a $30 million penalty for its staking service offered to US investors. Staking is a common service offered by crypto exchanges that allow holders of Proof of Stake crypto to earn a return while parking these digital assets as they act as validators for the network, providing a necessary service. The SEC claimed that staking is a security. Kraken paid the penalty without admitting or denying any guilt.
