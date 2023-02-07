ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

glensfallschronicle.com

Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper

Queensbury Middle School’s entire eighth grade class — 240 students — got a rare look at an industry in action when Finch Paper brought them in for tours and talks to understand what happens inside the paper mill — and the many ways that they might be a part of it.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: National Champion Saratoga Springs High School Girls cross country team honored

Senator Jim Tedisco (R,C-44th Senate District) recently welcomed to the NYS Capitol and honored the National Champion and New York State Champion Saratoga Springs High School Girls varsity cross country team. The team captured its second consecutive Nike Cross Country National Championship in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 3, 2022, and also secured the New York State Federation Championship on Nov. 19, 2022, preceded by the New York State Class A Championship on Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo provided)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?

Wally Hirsch, the owner of Binley’s garden center and florist, told The Chronicle he has sold the property at the corner of Quaker Road and Dix Avenue in Queensbury to a Taco Bell franchisee, Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. Mr. Hirsch has also retired. He said the “complicated” deal for the...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Saratogian

History Center releasing documentary about Bacon Hill

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) recently announced an upcoming documentary about the history of the Bacon Hill community. The documentary is part of the “Forgotten Crossroads” video series, which tells the history and stories of people living in still-existing communities that started in the early days of Saratoga County.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body

Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
SCHENECTADY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY

