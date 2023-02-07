Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
EVENT ALERT: Via Carota Craft Cocktails Tasting RoomNewyorkStreetfood.comNew York City, NY
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
glensfallschronicle.com
Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper
Queensbury Middle School’s entire eighth grade class — 240 students — got a rare look at an industry in action when Finch Paper brought them in for tours and talks to understand what happens inside the paper mill — and the many ways that they might be a part of it.
Saratogian
SNAPSHOT: National Champion Saratoga Springs High School Girls cross country team honored
Senator Jim Tedisco (R,C-44th Senate District) recently welcomed to the NYS Capitol and honored the National Champion and New York State Champion Saratoga Springs High School Girls varsity cross country team. The team captured its second consecutive Nike Cross Country National Championship in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 3, 2022, and also secured the New York State Federation Championship on Nov. 19, 2022, preceded by the New York State Class A Championship on Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo provided)
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
11-year-old runs baking company from Ballston Spa home
Isla Davis, a fifth grader at Gordon Creek Elementary School in Ballston Spa, started Isla's Divine Desserts at the end of September 2022. She sells her baked goods in the front of her property at 301 Hop City Road.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Mechanicville
A top prize-winning ticket for the February 6 TAKE 5 MIDDAY was sold in Mechanicville. The ticket worth $19,881 was sold at the Stewart's Shops on 2 Vosburgh Road.
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location
BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
Legendary Saratoga Springs Restaurant Sold! What Does It Mean?
Established in 1932 in downtown Saratoga Springs, a legendary restaurant has been sold and will change hands. What does that mean for Sperry's one of the city's oldest restaurants?. Sperry's Restaurant Has Been Sold. In just three days on the market, a contract agreement was reached for the restaurant and...
WOW! First look at Owen Wilson’s ‘Paint,’ shot in Saratoga
IFC Films new movie "Paint," staring Owen Wilson, has released its first trailer for the Bob Ross comedy. The movie hits close to home having been filmed in Saratoga and around the Saratoga area.
glensfallschronicle.com
Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?
Wally Hirsch, the owner of Binley’s garden center and florist, told The Chronicle he has sold the property at the corner of Quaker Road and Dix Avenue in Queensbury to a Taco Bell franchisee, Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. Mr. Hirsch has also retired. He said the “complicated” deal for the...
Saratogian
History Center releasing documentary about Bacon Hill
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) recently announced an upcoming documentary about the history of the Bacon Hill community. The documentary is part of the “Forgotten Crossroads” video series, which tells the history and stories of people living in still-existing communities that started in the early days of Saratoga County.
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
A "Light the World" event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
schenectadygov.com
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body
Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
Star comedian Aries Spears plans Albany engagement
Aries Spears is bringing his distinctive and poignant show to the Funny Bone on Friday and Saturday, February 17-18.
$19K Take 5 Winning Tickets Sold at Saratoga County Stewart’s!
Check your tickets! There was another Take 5 winning ticket sold. This time it was purchased at a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County. That winner is cashing in a ticket worth $19,881. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?. The midday Take 5 drawing on Monday, February 6th with the numbers...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Schenectady cafe reopening as new concept
Puzzles Bakery & Café closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in 2023, owner Sara Mae Pratt has announced that she's reopening with a new concept at 515 State Street in Schenectady.
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs invites public to ‘Enhanced Union Avenue’ design workshop
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs residents will get a chance to participate in advancing potential designs for an “Enhanced Union Avenue” at a public design workshop on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in the third-floor Music Hall in City Hall. Ken Grey, chair of the city’s...
Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman
Albany Police are currently investigating an unattended death after a body was found on Central Avenue. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
