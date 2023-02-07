Read full article on original website
Fintech Firm Adyen Release H2 2022 Financial Results
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) posts “strong” results and sustained profitable growth “driven by its global customer portfolio and motivated team executing on the company’s long-term ambitions.”. Summary H2 2022. Processed volume “was €421.7 billion, up 41% year-on-year.” Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes “were €67.6 billion, up 62%...
Follow to Build Social Investment Platform to Automate Copying of Trades for US Equities
Follow, the “first” community-centric investment platform joining selected finance-focused influencers called ‘Leaders’ and individual investors launches with $9M in funding. As the “first” platform to automate copying of trades of US equities to US clients using a feature called SuperFollow at its RIA affiliate, Follow’s RIA...
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
Robinhood Cancels Ziglu Acquisition as it Reduces Expenses
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed it has canceled the acquisition of Ziglu, a UK Fintech that opened the door to a new market. Ziglu holds an e-money license and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Ziglu provides crypto trading in the UK as well as other features such as cash accounts.
Neobank: Tide Completes Acquisition of Funding Options
Tide, a neobank serving business customers, has closed on the acquisition of Funding Options, a UK marketplace for business finance, following FCA approval. The purchase was previously announced in November 2022. Tide is authorized by the FCA under the Electronic Money Regulations and offers bank accounts provided by ClearBank which...
Digital Transformation Firm Brillio Appoints Navneet Narula to Lead Global Banking and Financial Services Unit
Brillio, a digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced the appointment of Navneet Narula as the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI). Narula brings over 20 years of leadership experience “building and scaling new growth engines and transforming business verticals throughout his career working in software services,...
Fintech Provider Larky Announces Launch with Forward Bank
Larky, a Fintech provider helping financial institutions connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, announced its launch with Marshfield, Wis.-based Forward Bank. The bank has introduced Larky’s nudge push notifications in order to provide its account holders with more personalized, timely communications. With...
Binance Introduces Software to Streamline Crypto Investors’ Tax Season Experience
Tax season is a “dreaded” time of the year for many — especially crypto users, according to an update from Binance. Scouring a spreadsheet and computing all your transactions, gains, and losses throughout the past year can be, well, “taxing.” For day traders, who normally deal with thousands of transactions yearly, this means “putting in extended hours and stress to ensure the accuracy of their filings come tax reporting time.”
Digital Assets: Matrixport Operating in the UK Following AR Arrangment with Varramore
Matrixport has had its UK wholly-owned subsidiary, Matrixport Advisors Limited, appointed as an Appointed Representative (AR) of Varramore Partners Limited (Varramore), which is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The relationship allows Matrixport to conduct a range of investment-related activities in the UK. Headquartered in Singapore,...
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
SyndicateRoom Reports Portfolio Company 10to8 Acquired
SyndicateRoom, an online investment platform, reports that portfolio company 10to8 has been acquired by Sign In Solutions. Deal terms were not revealed, but SyndicateRoom said that the exit was at a “positive multiple.”. 10to8 is a time management, communication and meeting platform that aims to eliminate missed appointments. Sign...
GHO: Aave based Stablecoin Pegged 1 to 1 to US Dollar Announced
Aave, a web3 protocol company, has announced a new dollar-based stablecoin “GHO” (pronounced Go), on Ethereum’s Goerli Testnet. Pegged one to one to the US dollar, the digital asset is said to be overcollaterizled. According to the company, the Aave DAO will manage the supply of GHO,...
Republic Note Quickly Raises $3 Million in Reg CF Offering for Rebranded Republic Core
Do you remember Republic Note? Back in 202o, Republic sought to raise capital for a security that provides purchasers with a portion of the income generated by the investment crowdfunding platform. At that time, Republic raised about $16 million in a sold-out Reg D 506c offering for accredited investors. Simultaneously, Republic filed a Form 1-A to enable non-accredited investors to participate in the securities offering, pitched as a digital asset. Unfortunately, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) struggled to qualify the Reg A+ offering.
SBI, Standard Chartered-backed Zodia Custody to Set Up Tier-1 Crypto-Asset Custodian in Japan
SBI Digital Asset Holdings Co., Ltd. (SBI DAH) and Zodia Custody Limited, a crypto asset servicing provider for institutional investors and a subsidiary of Standard Chartered, announce that they have reportedly “entered into definitive agreements to launch a joint venture in Japan.”. Subject to anti-trust and foreign direct investment...
French Crowdfunding Passes the €2 Billion Mark
This year’s issue of the Barometer of Crowdfunding in France, published by Mazars and the French Crowdfunding Association (Financement Participatif France, FPF) shows that crowdfunding reached a new high in 2022. More than €2.3 billion was collected, a 25% increase versus year prior. Real estate crowdfunding remains the main driving force. Growing at a 40% rate year on year, it represents 2/3 of the overall funding, followed by the environment and renewable energies.
Financial Institution Penalties Issued by US Regulators Reach $3B: Fenergo Report
Fenergo, the provider of digital solutions for client lifecycle management (CLM), released its annual findings on US-issued financial institution fines. The study, which analyzed year-over-year (YoY) penalties levied by US financial regulators, revealed “that the total value of penalties issued rose 151% YoY; that US crypto financial institutions were a substantial contributor to the overall increase; which US regulators issued the most penalties, and for what infractions; plus, much more.”
Robinhood Hovers After Investors Ruminate Results
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted Q4 and full year 2022 results yesterday that delivered a net loss of $166 million, or an EPS of -$0.19, compared with net loss of $175 million, or EPS of -$0.20, in the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, Robinhood reported a net loss of $1.03 billion, or an EPS -$1.17 per share. So things are still negative.
Republic Asia Revealed as Securities Crowdfunding Platform’s Global Expansion Continues
Republic, a US-based online capital formation platform, now operating in Europe, has launched the website for Republic Asia. Last year, Republic closed on its acquisition of Seedrs – a large UK-based platform that has also been operating on the European continent. In March of 2022, Republic announced a majority...
Cashfree Payments Introduces ‘Co-lend,’ India’s Automated Escrow Management Solution
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, launched ‘Co-lend’, a fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending. ‘Co-lend’ has been developed in line “with the digital lending guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” It facilitates instant disbursal “with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.” Additionally, it requires “no manual intervention, automatically notifies the loan management system, and eliminates reconciliation efforts.”
UK’s Bills Management Firm Billing Better Acquires Homebox
Billing Better, the UK bills management company, recently revealed that it has acquired Homebox, a utilities comparison and switching service. The two firms have been working together during the last few years, and this acquisition brings together the strengths of both businesses in order to provide a comprehensive solution for customers, while allowing for further growth in the sector.
