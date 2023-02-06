Read full article on original website
Murder charge dropped in Wahpeton shooting, may be refiled
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The murder case against a Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been put on hold, at least for now. Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson said the Richland County State’s Attorney has asked that the murder charge against 33-year-old Anthony Kruger be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled.
Williston man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for threatening doctor, Fargo VA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo Veterans hospital. Curtis Lee Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls. Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. He then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo. Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious. The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
Man who pled guilty to killing co-workers sentenced to life without parole
FARGO (KFGO) – Anthony Reese, the Moorhead man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two co-workers and an unborn child in November of 2021, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reese, 36, shot and killed Richard Pittman, 43, and April Carbone, 32,...
Driver crashes into Eye Consultants building in South Fargo
FARGO (KVRR) -A vehicle crashed into Eye Consultants of North Dakota in south Fargo, causing damage to the building. Crews arrived around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and found one part of a wall gone. A manager says the driver mistakenly pushed the gas pedal instead of the brakes when they were...
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
Fargo Police warn of rise of Narcan-resistant drug linked to fatal overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about an increase in overdoses involving a Narcan-resistant drug. In a Facebook post, the department says its Criminal Investigations Division works with partners like the Drug Enforcement Administration to monitor national narcotics trends, and xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” has been flagged as a rising concern.
Roberts County DUI Arrest Near 3 Times Limit, Unsecured 3-Year-Old in Vehicle
A driver was arrested for DUI, a failed sobriety breathalyzer test at .222, almost three times the legal limit, had an open container next to a child’s car seat, an unsecured three-year-old inside the vehicle, and illicit drugs found inside the vehicle. The Robert’s County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership...
As Moorhead tries to expand child care options, fingerprinting potential employees hits a snag
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Elected leaders in Fargo, Moorhead and surrounding towns have consistently named expanding access to child care as the key to building out the region’s workforce and driving economic development. At last month’s State of the Cities event Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said removing the hurdles for child care providers to hire employees is critical part of that, but since December it’s been a challenge.
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
Fargo City Commission; Proposed Second Street pedestrian bridge project dead
FARGO (KFGO) – Following negative feedback from residents last October, The Fargo City Commission voted to cancel the proposed Second Street North pedestrian bridge located next to City Hall downtown. Four concepts were presented last year with differing costs. The cheaper proposal was laid out for review to the...
Amendment would make University System responsible for non-renewed or fired presidents’ contracts
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – A House Appropriations subcommittee has approved an amendment to the Higher Education budget, dealing with university presidents who are non-renewed or fired. Because presidents have a contract, the university has been paying off the last six months or a year after the president is...
Tuesday’s local scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the Tuesday local scoreboard. Hillsboro-Central Valley 88, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 22. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 61, LaMoure/Litchville-Marion 56. Norman Co. East/Ulen-Hitterdal 75, Lake Park-Audubon 51. Fertile-Beltrami 66, Climax-Fisher 42. Hancock 76, Rothsay 28. Boys Hockey:. Red River 2, Fargo Davies 2 (RR wins shootout) Moorhead 4, Rogers 1. Grand Forks Central 4,...
State Wrestling Dual Brackets set
(KFGO/KNFL) The North Dakota State Wrestling Tournaments will be February 16th through the 18th at the Fargodome. The dual portion of the tournament will be held on February 18th, and the pairings have been set for the Class A and B boys, plus the girls tournaments. In Class A, Bismarck...
North Dakota State Names Steve Crutchley Wide Receivers Coach
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the hiring of wide receivers coach Steve Crutchley on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Crutchley replaces Noah Pauley, who resigned to accept a position at Iowa State University in the Big 12 Conference. Crutchley was the running backs coach...
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
