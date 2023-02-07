ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Update: 5-year-old boy dies after falling from third-story window in New Hampshire

By Lindsey Thorpe
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
A young child has passed away after falling from a window of multi-story building in Manchester on January 31, according to police.

Manchester Fire Department responded to an apartment building on Elm Street Tuesday afternoon for reports that a five-year-old boy fell from a third-story window.

Crews found the unconscious, boy with head trauma and transported him to Elliot Hospital, where their trauma tram had been activated. The boy was then air lifted to a Boston hospital for further treatment. Manchester Police say the child passed away on Monday, January 6.

The incident appears accidental, officials said. No further information has been given at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

