KFVS12
MO attorney general calls for moratorium on puberty blockers for children during investigation into St. Louis transgender center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers shortly after he launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Thursday, News 4 reported that Bailey launched an investigation after a whistleblower who...
KFVS12
2 MSHP Troopers honored for a traffic stop that solved abduction case in Pulaski County
ST ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old child abduction case out of Texas is solved. It all ended with a traffic stop on I-44 in Pulaski County. “She knew she was caught at that point,” said Sgt. Greg Weddle, when discussing Susan O’Connor’s reaction to being pulled over back in October. ”When I got her information, she said there was probably a warrant for her arrest.”
KFVS12
Heartland lawmaker proposes bill to crack down on distracted driving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing a number of new bills. If you are 21 years or older in Missouri there is not a law against distracted driving. One Heartland lawmaker is looking to change that. State Representative Barry Hovis,...
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Missouri House lawmakers have voted against banning children from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kfmo.com
Taylor Execution to be Carried Out
(Bonne Terre, MO) Governor Mike Parson confirms the State of Missouri will carry out the execution of Leonard Taylor on today as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. A press release from Governor Mike Parson's office shows Taylor murdered his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children, 10 year old Alexus, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley, in their home just before Thanksgiving in 2004. Each suffered execution style wounds to the head and multiple other gunshot wounds. Taylor called his brother about the murders specifically describing his current and planned acts, which later matched evidence at the scene. His brother's girlfriend also heard and attested to the content of these calls. As Taylor fled to California to see his wife, a witness saw him discard the possible murder weapon. Bullets matching the caliber of the murder weapon were both found at the scene and discovered in Taylor's car. Blood was found on Taylor's sunglasses, and the DNA profile was consistent with Rowe's DNA. After a nationwide manhunt, officers found Taylor hiding on the floorboards of a car while leaving another girlfriend's home in Kentucky. Taylor has two prior forcible rape convictions, underscoring a history of violent acts against women. Taylor is set to be executed tonight at the Bonne Terre Prison.
KFVS12
Mo. DHSS names director of cannabis regulation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services named its new director of cannabis regulation. According to a release from DHSS, the new director, Amy Moore, has been with the department for four years, most recently serving as the deputy director and counsel for the Division of Cannabis Regulation.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Saying bye to botched brows: Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A New 4 investigation is prompting possible change. A new law could soon be on the books after News 4 exposed the dangers of an unregulated beauty procedure. The proposed bill would change the rules around permanent makeup. This comes after News 4 Investigates brought the...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
KFVS12
Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is in the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat. According to a Tweet, the Republican from Oak Ridge checked himself into Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday and tests indicate he will likely need a pacemaker to regulate the cardiac issues. McNally went...
KFVS12
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, February 7th, 2023
(Bonne Terre- MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will not block Tuesday's scheduled execution of Leonard Taylor. Taylor was convicted of the 2004 killings of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children in St. Louis County. In a statement from the governor, he says, Taylor "brutally murdered a mother and her three children. The evidence shows Taylor committed these atrocities and a jury found him guilty." Taylor claims he's innocent and that he was in the state of California at the time of their deaths. The execution could happen as early as 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General assists Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney in obtaining involuntary manslaughter conviction
In an effort to support the counties and enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office obtained convictions against Danisha Price of Ripley County for involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a corpse, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of resisting arrest.
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?
There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
