(Bonne Terre, MO) Governor Mike Parson confirms the State of Missouri will carry out the execution of Leonard Taylor on today as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. A press release from Governor Mike Parson's office shows Taylor murdered his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children, 10 year old Alexus, 6 year old AcQreya, and 5 year old Tyrese Conley, in their home just before Thanksgiving in 2004. Each suffered execution style wounds to the head and multiple other gunshot wounds. Taylor called his brother about the murders specifically describing his current and planned acts, which later matched evidence at the scene. His brother's girlfriend also heard and attested to the content of these calls. As Taylor fled to California to see his wife, a witness saw him discard the possible murder weapon. Bullets matching the caliber of the murder weapon were both found at the scene and discovered in Taylor's car. Blood was found on Taylor's sunglasses, and the DNA profile was consistent with Rowe's DNA. After a nationwide manhunt, officers found Taylor hiding on the floorboards of a car while leaving another girlfriend's home in Kentucky. Taylor has two prior forcible rape convictions, underscoring a history of violent acts against women. Taylor is set to be executed tonight at the Bonne Terre Prison.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO