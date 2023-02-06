ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

All for the Kids: Firth Youth Center Releases Expansion on Fleming Way

By Danielle DeGerolamo
 3 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –The Firth Youth Center saw an opportunity for the kids of Phillipsburg and made it happen. Again.

In a press release received February 6, 2023, the Firth Youth Center announced they have purchased the 5.66 acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive. On the market for many years, the lot has sat vacant and been an eyesore, as well as unsafe. If anyone takes care of that, it will be the team at the Youth Center.

A previous proposal for a work force housing project to be built is no longer on the table. Board President Jeff Russo said, “The Board never dreamed acquiring this land would be possible, but our Board and staff knew we had an obligation to explore the opportunity”.

The statement notes in January 2022, the Youth Center was notified of “potential major imminent development at 150 Fleming Drive. Since the proposed project included building approximately 90 apartments and would significantly change and permanently impact the surrounding neighborhood and the FYC, members of the Board of Directors listened in on the virtual Land Use Meeting to determine the potential impact on FYC operations”. On the call, several residents voiced their concerns of positioning such development between the Elementary school, Walters Park and the Youth Center. Safety of the children in the densely populated area, as well as traffic were all concerns of local residents.

After many meetings with the landowner, youth center board and agents, the leadership team and board felt it may be possible to protect the children, as fell as finance the cost. The closing took place February 1, 2023.

“We don’t have any plans at this time, but should the stars align, it is exciting to imagine the long-term possibilities for our kids! For now, we are just grateful to be able to preserve the area and not be overwhelmed by apartment buildings, said Kelly Post-Sheedy, Executive Director of the Firth Youth Center.

“The FYC has experienced an incredible upward trajectory over the past five (5) years. When the Board looked at what the next 5, 10, 15+ years will bring, it was a unanimous decision to move forward with the acquisition. While purchasing land of this size is a massive expense for the FYC, I am confident our team will find a way to continue their unrelenting passion by utilizing this new major acquisition for the betterment of the children of Phillipsburg. P’Burg kids deserve everything we can do for them,” said Russo.

Finally, the Firth Youth Center Board of Directors thanked the IRCO Federal Credit Union for their assistance throughout the financing of this investment.

The community strength of our businesses and non-profits working together to make this happen is why people invest in Phillipsburg. Our strength in times of need, make us stronger. One project at a time.

