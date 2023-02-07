Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
HipHopDX.com
J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down
J. Prince has issued a warning to Offset amid their war of words following TakeOff’s death in the Rap-A-Lot executive’s city of Houston. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), J. Prince called the Migos rapper a “fake muthafucka” and reminded him of their many interactions in the past. The post followed Offset saying he didn’t know J “from a can of paint” after the latter had called him out during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
Complex
Yo Gotti Responds to Video Showing Fan Throwing Water Bottle at GloRilla During Club Appearance
It seems that it costs way more than $30,000 to book GloRilla to perform. That’s according to Yo Gotti, who responded to a club promoter who said he booked Glo to perform at a club for $31,000, and not to host or do a walkthrough. Fans thought the 23-year-old rapper was performing, and when that didn’t happen, a water bottle was thrown at her during her appearance.
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch
Both Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon got in some quality time with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, over the weekend Mariah Carey is showing off her silly side with her little diva-in-training. The singer, 53, appeared in a silly Instagram Reel shared Sunday where daughter Monroe, 11, lip-syncs along to her song, "It's a Wrap." The pre-teen is seen jamming out until her mom walks in and starts singing, which causes Monroe to look annoyed and throw her arms up as Mariah snatches the mic from her and...
Elle
Meet FLO, The R&B Supergroup Group SZA And Kelly Rowland Can't Get Enough Of
When British R&B group FLO were told they’d won the 2023 Brits Rising Star Award in December – the first non-solo act to do so since the award was created 15 years ago – their manager brought some balloons and Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the studio, and they live-streamed the moment for fans on TikTok. It’s natural that the trio – Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma and Jorja Douglas – would want to share the news online.
HipHopDX.com
Nas Reportedly Readying 'King's Disease 4' With 50 Cent Feature
Nas is reportedly working on a fourth installment in his Grammy-winning King’s Disease series with Hit-Boy, and 50 Cent has already been tapped to appear on the project. The cat was let out of the bag in 50’s sprawling new interview with Billboard, in which he discussed his impending musical comeback, ever-expanding multimedia empire and the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, among other topics.
Offset won't stand for those Grammy brawl reports and J. Prince's 'internet games'
Rapper Offset spoke out against negative speculation around his relationship with his Migos collaborators, including the late Takeoff.
Jeremy Renner Shares New Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared the latest update on his recovery from his recent snowplow accident. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of his "physical therapy Sunday", with a number of devices and exercise equipment he is using in the process. This comes after Renner had previously revealed on January 21st ...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
BET
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir Announce The Birth Of Their Daughter—See The First Photos Of Baby Iceland Ka’oir Davis!
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis welcomed their second child together on Wednesday (Feb. 8)! The married couple announced the birth of their daughter via Instagram on Thursday. Keep scrolling to see the first photos of their baby girl!. “Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy,” Keyshia captioned a...
Complex
Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Shouting ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong’ Amid Alleged Quavo and Offset Incident
Brief backstage footage now making the rounds is claimed to have captured Cardi B shouting amid an alleged incident involving Quavo and Offset at this weekend’s Grammys ceremony. As first reported by TMZ on Monday and subsequently denied by Offset, sources initially claimed that an altercation broke out between...
IGN
Full Void - Official Teaser Trailer
Full Void is a 2D cinematic puzzle platformer telling the story of a young teenager alone in a hostile world controlled by a rogue AI. Fight your way through puzzles and obstacles to uncover the story that surrounds this broken, run-down society. Full Void is launching in early 2023 with a demo available now as part of the Steam Next Fest.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 95 Arrives in a Stealthy "Triple Black" Rendition
Is giving the Air Max 95 a stealthy and sleek makeover with the release of the “Triple Black” edition. The classic silhouette sees the shoe dressed in black, metallic silver and an anthracite color scheme. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of materials, featuring mesh and leather along the upper. The laces are also highlighted in black to tie the sleek, incognito look altogether. The all-black design gives subtle branding details. The mini jewel Swoosh is amongst one of the main standouts of the shoe. The sneaker sits atop a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
IGN
Fantastic Four Director Walked Away From Star Trek Because the MCU Was 'Just Too Hard to Pass Up'
Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman has revealed that he walked away from Star Trek 4 to join the MCU as the opportunity was "just too hard to pass up." Speaking to TheWrap, Shakman had nothing but nice things to say about his time developing the fourth modern Star Trek film alongside J.J. Abrams and Paramount.
IGN
Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer
Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Team' Teaser Trailer
Watch the latest teaser for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, directed by Peyton Reed, opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Welcome Baby Girl: 'Our Little Princess Is Here!'
Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir have welcomed another child into the world together with the birth of their baby girl, Iceland Davis. It’s Gucci and Keyshia’s second child together as Iceland joins older brother Ice, who was born in late 2020, in the Davis clan.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer's Biggest Surprises
It’s been four months since we last saw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with less than a hundred days to go until we get the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo couldn’t help but give us another look at the game.
Essence
Quality Control—The Record Label Behind The City Girls, Lil Baby, Migos—Sells to Scooter Braun’s Hybe For Estimated $300M
Kevin Lee (a.k.a. Coach K) and Pierre Thomas's (known as P) label was recently acquired by Hybe America, a company led by the executive and talent manager Scooter Braun. The duo behind some of hip-hop’s hottest stars just made a major business move. Pierre Thomas (known as P) and...
