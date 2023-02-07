ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute

Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
TEXAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down

J. Prince has issued a warning to Offset amid their war of words following TakeOff’s death in the Rap-A-Lot executive’s city of Houston. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), J. Prince called the Migos rapper a “fake muthafucka” and reminded him of their many interactions in the past. The post followed Offset saying he didn’t know J “from a can of paint” after the latter had called him out during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Yo Gotti Responds to Video Showing Fan Throwing Water Bottle at GloRilla During Club Appearance

It seems that it costs way more than $30,000 to book GloRilla to perform. That’s according to Yo Gotti, who responded to a club promoter who said he booked Glo to perform at a club for $31,000, and not to host or do a walkthrough. Fans thought the 23-year-old rapper was performing, and when that didn’t happen, a water bottle was thrown at her during her appearance.
People

Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch

Both Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon got in some quality time with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, over the weekend Mariah Carey is showing off her silly side with her little diva-in-training. The singer, 53, appeared in a silly Instagram Reel shared Sunday where daughter Monroe, 11, lip-syncs along to her song, "It's a Wrap." The pre-teen is seen jamming out until her mom walks in and starts singing, which causes Monroe to look annoyed and throw her arms up as Mariah snatches the mic from her and...
Elle

Meet FLO, The R&B Supergroup Group SZA And Kelly Rowland Can't Get Enough Of

When British R&B group FLO were told they’d won the 2023 Brits Rising Star Award in December – the first non-solo act to do so since the award was created 15 years ago – their manager brought some balloons and Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the studio, and they live-streamed the moment for fans on TikTok. It’s natural that the trio – Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma and Jorja Douglas – would want to share the news online.
HipHopDX.com

Nas Reportedly Readying 'King's Disease 4' With 50 Cent Feature

Nas is reportedly working on a fourth installment in his Grammy-winning King’s Disease series with Hit-Boy, and 50 Cent has already been tapped to appear on the project. The cat was let out of the bag in 50’s sprawling new interview with Billboard, in which he discussed his impending musical comeback, ever-expanding multimedia empire and the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, among other topics.
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Shares New Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has shared the latest update on his recovery from his recent snowplow accident. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of his "physical therapy Sunday", with a number of devices and exercise equipment he is using in the process. This comes after Renner had previously revealed on January 21st ...
hypebeast.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT

Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
IGN

Full Void - Official Teaser Trailer

Full Void is a 2D cinematic puzzle platformer telling the story of a young teenager alone in a hostile world controlled by a rogue AI. Fight your way through puzzles and obstacles to uncover the story that surrounds this broken, run-down society. Full Void is launching in early 2023 with a demo available now as part of the Steam Next Fest.
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max 95 Arrives in a Stealthy "Triple Black" Rendition

Is giving the Air Max 95 a stealthy and sleek makeover with the release of the “Triple Black” edition. The classic silhouette sees the shoe dressed in black, metallic silver and an anthracite color scheme. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of materials, featuring mesh and leather along the upper. The laces are also highlighted in black to tie the sleek, incognito look altogether. The all-black design gives subtle branding details. The mini jewel Swoosh is amongst one of the main standouts of the shoe. The sneaker sits atop a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
IGN

Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer

Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
IGN

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Team' Teaser Trailer

Watch the latest teaser for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, directed by Peyton Reed, opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
IGN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer's Biggest Surprises

It’s been four months since we last saw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with less than a hundred days to go until we get the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo couldn’t help but give us another look at the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy