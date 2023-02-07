AMC to charge moviegoers more money for good seats

Moviegoers may be expected to pay more money for good seats at AMC Theaters.

AMC Theaters in a news release Monday announced “Sightline at AMC” which is a program that will determine the ticket price based on seat location within each theater.

“Sightline at AMC” is made of three different seat-pricing tiers including “standard sightline”, “value sightline”, and “preferred sightline”, according to the news release . The standard level is the most common seats and costs the traditional price. The value level is front row, select ADA seats and costs less than the standard level. The preferred level is for AMC Stubs A-List who make reservations at no additional cost.

Seats in the middle of the theater will cost roughly about a dollar or two more than the front row seats, according to The Associated Press.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres in the news release . “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

According to the AP , part of the reason for this plan is an attempt for movie theaters to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies have been looking at “more variable pricing methods” and charging more for big new movies during the first week of release.