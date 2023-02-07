Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?
Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Jalen Hurts has earned a monster deal; here's how much Eagles should expect to pay franchise QB
What a difference a year makes. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was considered a big question mark after last season's 31-15 wild card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that was more lopsided than the score. The Buccaneers had a huge advantage at quarterback with Tom Brady, who had an MVP-worthy season.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Yardbarker
Bengals Coordinator Eliminated From Head Coaching Search, Expected to Return Next Season
Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is expected to return to the team for the 2023-24 season. Callahan was in the running for the Colts head coaching job, but was eliminated from contention according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. That means he'll return for a fifth season in Cincinnati. Callahan has...
J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future
The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs wearing uniform color that Patrick Mahomes has never worn before in the postseason
When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for Super Bowl LVII, he'll be wearing a jersey color that he's never worn in the postseason before. This year's Super Bowl will mark the 14th time that Mahomes has suited up for a postseason game, and somehow, he's NEVER worn white, which is the uniform color that the Chiefs will be donning on Sunday against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday
There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
Cardinals Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Coaching Hire
The Cardinals are one of two teams in the NFL without a head coach. The expectation is that a decision won't be made until after the Super Bowl. Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons appeared on PFT Live this Thursday to discuss the team's vacancy at head coach. Simmons admit that he's ...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson wins NFL Offensive Player of the Year
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the awards ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday. He beat out Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. In his third season with the Vikings, the former...
CBS Sports
Terry Bradshaw says Sean Payton didn't want Kyler Murray, has 'no choice' but to embrace Russell Wilson
Sean Payton may be committed to maximizing quarterback Russell Wilson as the new head coach of the Broncos. But that doesn't mean he's particularly thrilled about Wilson in general. Besides firmly disallowing Wilson's personal assistants from access to team facilities, Payton wasn't overly keen on inheriting the former Seahawks QB when he took the job, according to Fox Sports colleague Terry Bradshaw.
Roger Goodell Has Telling Update On Monday Night Football
Those who have been calling for flex scheduling on Monday Night Football won't have to wait long to get it. Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed during a press conference at the Super Bowl on Wednesday that the 2023 season will be the first one with flex scheduling for Monday nights. Reports of ...
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48
The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
CBS Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy: Surgery scheduled
Purdy is slated to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 before undergoing surgery to repair the complete tear of the UCL is his right throwing elbow on Feb. 22, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Purdy suffered the injury during the 49ers' loss in the NFC...
NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Draft Announcement
The Chicago Bears wield the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they're highly unlikely to select a quarterback. That gives the rebuilding franchise a golden opportunity to trade down for additional draft capital. Courtesy of Daniel Greenberg, Adam Schefter discussed that scenario in a Wednesday ...
