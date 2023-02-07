ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?

Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs wearing uniform color that Patrick Mahomes has never worn before in the postseason

When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for Super Bowl LVII, he'll be wearing a jersey color that he's never worn in the postseason before. This year's Super Bowl will mark the 14th time that Mahomes has suited up for a postseason game, and somehow, he's NEVER worn white, which is the uniform color that the Chiefs will be donning on Sunday against the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday

There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Terry Bradshaw says Sean Payton didn't want Kyler Murray, has 'no choice' but to embrace Russell Wilson

Sean Payton may be committed to maximizing quarterback Russell Wilson as the new head coach of the Broncos. But that doesn't mean he's particularly thrilled about Wilson in general. Besides firmly disallowing Wilson's personal assistants from access to team facilities, Payton wasn't overly keen on inheriting the former Seahawks QB when he took the job, according to Fox Sports colleague Terry Bradshaw.
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

49ers' Brock Purdy: Surgery scheduled

Purdy is slated to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 before undergoing surgery to repair the complete tear of the UCL is his right throwing elbow on Feb. 22, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Purdy suffered the injury during the 49ers' loss in the NFC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Draft Announcement

The Chicago Bears wield the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they're highly unlikely to select a quarterback. That gives the rebuilding franchise a golden opportunity to trade down for additional draft capital. Courtesy of Daniel Greenberg, Adam Schefter discussed that scenario in a Wednesday ...
CHICAGO, IL

