Middlesex Prosecutor's Office Warns About Grandparent Scams

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is alerting residents to a trend of ‘Grandparent Scam,’ which targets the elderly into giving over large sums of money. Recently, the South Plainfield Police Department arrested two individuals who scammed a local elderly person out of $6,000, according to a press release.

On January 23rd, 2023, an elderly person handed over the $6,000 believing it was for their grandson's bail. After receiving the payment, the scammer requested an additional $5,000.

Two individuals were arrested in connection to this scam, according to authorities. Their identities have not been made public at this time.

This is a common tactic for Grandparent Scammers, to pose as a grandchild in desperate need of money. They will allege there was an accident, an arrest, or a robbery. The caller may also pose as an attorney or law enforcement calling on behalf of a grandchild in trouble.

Authorities are warning elderly residents to always verify who is calling them and to never give away financial information until they receive confirmation. If you or an elderly relative have been scammed out of money, please contact the police immediately.

If you sent money to a suspected scammer via Western Union, call the company’s fraud hotline at 800-448-1492. If you use MoneyGram, call 800-926-9400. If the transfer has not yet been paid, they may be able to stop the transaction and refund your money, according to the prosecutor’s office.



