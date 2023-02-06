ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

Middlesex Prosecutor's Office Warns About Grandparent Scams

By Jacob Turchi
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is alerting residents to a trend of ‘Grandparent Scam,’ which targets the elderly into giving over large sums of money. Recently, the South Plainfield Police Department arrested two individuals who scammed a local elderly person out of $6,000, according to a press release.

On January 23rd, 2023, an elderly person handed over the $6,000 believing it was for their grandson's bail. After receiving the payment, the scammer requested an additional $5,000.

Two individuals were arrested in connection to this scam, according to authorities. Their identities have not been made public at this time.

This is a common tactic for Grandparent Scammers, to pose as a grandchild in desperate need of money. They will allege there was an accident, an arrest, or a robbery. The caller may also pose as an attorney or law enforcement calling on behalf of a grandchild in trouble.

Authorities are warning elderly residents to always verify who is calling them and to never give away financial information until they receive confirmation. If you or an elderly relative have been scammed out of money, please contact the police immediately.

If you sent money to a suspected scammer via Western Union, call the company’s fraud hotline at 800-448-1492. If you use MoneyGram, call 800-926-9400. If the transfer has not yet been paid, they may be able to stop the transaction and refund your money, according to the prosecutor’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hdcl_0keY1QqF00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick Police: Beware Kidnapped Child-Ransom Phone Scam

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police have issued a public advisory after family members of New Brunswick School District students have received phone calls over the past few weeks claiming that their child has been kidnapped. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, the caller demands a large sum of money to get their child back. This is a phone scam and no children have been kidnapped, according to the police advisory, issued on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9.  “This is an attempt by the caller to extort money from unsuspecting family members,” according to the advisory. “In each instance when these phone calls have been received, the child in question was safely in school.” Police said family members who receive similar calls should save the phone number of the person who called and contact the school immediately to confirm the child is in school. They should also notify the New Brunswick Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for the school district declined TAPinto New Brunswick’s request for comment.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Attorney General May Release Own Report on February 2022 Incident at Bridgewater Commons Mall

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The attorney general’s office released an official statement Friday regarding the February 2022 police response at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, and said that although it has completed its own investigation, its report may be released if the local administration does not conclude its own investigation promptly. According to the update from attorney general Matthew J. Platkin, two juveniles got into a physical altercation outside Bloomingdale’s in the mall around 7 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022. Bridgewater police officers responded, Platkin said, and one juvenile, a 14-year-old Black male, was forced to the ground and handcuffed, while a physically larger...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey Attorney General: No Charges for Newton Police Officers Involved in 2021 Fatal Shooting

NEWTON, NJ – No charges will be filed against the Newton Police Officers involved in the July 4, 2021 shooting of Gulia Dale III.  The 61-year-old’s death was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, according to a joint statement released by Attorney General Matthew Platkin and OPIA’s Executive Director Thomas Eicher as required by the Independent Prosecutor’s Directive of 2019. Their investigation included dash cam and body cam video, witness interviews, forensic evidence, autopsy results from the medical examiner, according to Platkin and Eicher. They said the investigation was presented to the grand jury in a “neutral,...
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stafford Police Warn Residents About Distract and Grab Thefts in Area

STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Police Department released the following information for residents: We have recently been receiving reports of "Distract & Grab" Thefts in our area. Please, be aware of your surroundings, and educate yourself and your loved ones on how to protect yourselves from being a victim to these crimes.  “Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself! A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone.  The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police: Man Tried to Defraud His Denville Employer

DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Prosecutor Reveals Motive in Killing of Employee Outside PSEG in Somerset

SOMERSET, NJ - The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of a PSEG supervisor outside his car at the office, on Weston Canal Road in Somerset, Wednesday. Authorities identified Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, as the man who fatally shot Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford Wednesday morning. Heller died at the scene. According to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, the investigation revealed that the motive for the homicide was due to prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor. He said Curtis was a former employee of PSE&G, and the investigation revealed that...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bridgewater Township: Attorney General Concludes Investigation Into February 2022 Mall Incident

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Bridgewater Township has confirmed that the state’s investigation into the incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in February 2022 has been closed. “To the best of our knowledge, the New Jersey Attorney General has concluded their investigation,” said a township official Thursday. The investigation into a video on social media of officers breaking up a fight and only arresting the darker skinned boy involved has been ongoing for almost a year. In the video, posted just after the incident occurred, two boys began fighting in the mall, and two Bridgewater police officers broke up the fight. The video showed one...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Voice

Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart

Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way. Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in Somerset County said.
MILFORD, CT
TAPinto.net

Union County Police Chief Retires With Pension Amid Internal Affairs Probe

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The county police chief retired with his pension in late January despite the findings of an undisclosed internal affairs investigation and numerous accusations of misconduct in the department, prompting an attorney to sue the Union County Prosecutor’s Office for the records, according to his lawsuit. J. Christopher Debbie retired Jan. 31 from his police chief position in which he drew an annual salary of $181,686.24, county records show. Debbie’s monthly pension is $10,390.56, according to state police and fire retirement system records. County police had completed a “several month’s long internal affairs investigation into Debbie’s misconduct” in fall 2022,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

1 arrested, 2nd sought in killing of N.J. kindergarten teacher

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - There are new developments in the murder case of a Jersey City teacher. Luz Hernandez's body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, N.J. Authorities have charged a man family members say is her boyfriend, and they're searching for a second suspect. There's a memorial in front of what was a crime scene. The family is overwhelmed with sadness. CBS2's Christine Sloan spoke with the victim's brother soon after the arrest, and he couldn't find the words to describe his grief. Family members told CBS2 they had a feeling all along something wasn't right with the suspect's story. Now, Hernandez's ex...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Murdered Jersey City Teacher Died of Blunt Force Trauma, Strangulation Investigation Reveals

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The preliminary findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office have ruled the death of a Jersey City woman found deceased in Kearny a Homicide, said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. An autopsy performed on Thursday, Feb. 9, determined Luz Hernandez, 33, died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck. As previously reported, on Tuesday, Feb 7, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report. The findings resulted in the Jersey City Police Department contacting the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for assistance. During the course...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Sheriff's Department to Offer Defensive Driving Classes

WESTAMPTON, NJ — Are you a new driver, or maybe have a teenager who just received his or her license? Are you interested in an auto insurance rate discount or maybe a point reduction on your driving record? The Burlington County Sheriff's Department has the program for you! The Sheriff's Department will be offering one day, 6-hour Defensive Driver courses to all Burlington County licensed drivers on several dates from February through June.  The course is taught by certified instructors from the Sheriff's Department with materials by the National Safety Council. Participants may be eligible to receive up to a 5 percent discount on...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension.  Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Moench: Delay in Report on February 2022 Bridgewater Mall Incident Rests With Trenton, Not Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench responded Friday to a statement from the attorney general’s office regarding the investigation into the February 2022 incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, saying the fault for the delay in the report lies with Trenton, not Bridgewater. The attorney general’s office released an official statement Friday, and said that although it has completed its own investigation, its report may be released if the local administration does not conclude its own investigation promptly. According to the update from attorney general Matthew J. Platkin, two juveniles got into a physical altercation outside Bloomingdale’s in the mall around 7...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Elizabeth Men Found Guilty Of 2020 Murder

Elizabeth, NJ - According to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, a jury in Union County has found two men guilty of shooting and killing an Elizabeth man in January 2020.   Following a three-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Thomas Isenhour for the murder of 30-year-old Tyshun Kearney, Charles Leach, 38, and Bashir Pearson, 22, both of Elizabeth, were found guilty on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, on one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose. Before delivering its decision, the jury deliberated for a day.   On...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy