Shoppers Say This ‘Powerhouse’ Day Cream Reversed ‘Signs of Crepe Neck’ in a Week – & It’s BOGO 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The best beauty finds are the ones that transform and revive the skin — especially when it comes to targeting skin that has lines, wrinkles, and crepey patches on the neck. Since there are so many options on the market, it can be hard to decide which ones are worth adding to your skincare routine . The good news is you don’t have to keep looking, because this “powerhouse” day cream is confirmed to work in as little as one week to smooth signs of aging. And right now, when you buy one, you get one 50% off.

The Restore & Renew Multi Action Face & Neck Day Cream SPF 30 from No 7 is a day cream that transforms the skin on your neck and face in just one week. Sounds too good to be true, right? According to shoppers, the cream actually does provide visible results. How does it work? The moisturizer is packed with active ingredients and “age-defying technology from No7’s clinically proven Multi Action Serum ,” the brand says. The cream promises to treat signs of aging on both eh fave and neck simultaneously, while also adding a layer of protection thanks to the included SPF 30.

No 7 Restore & Renew Multi Action Face & Neck Day Cream SPF 30

Face & Neck Day Cream SPF 30

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

As you read the reviews, you can see how many shoppers love the cream, thanks to its visible benefits. Aside from moisturizing and restoring the skin, one customer said that it also works as a “crepe neck reversal.” They also added, “combined with the serum , this stuff is a powerhouse! It can reverse signs of crepe neck, and there’s something in it that makes my skin glow. I was obsessed with this line of products after using it for a week—now, after more than six months of using it, I can’t imagine going without it!”

The face and neck cream gives “smooth skin,” according to shoppers. “I am really liking this R&R day face cream. It is rich and creamy. I use it on my face, neck, and chest. I think the neck lines/skin are looking smoother and tauter! At 67, I need all the help I can get! I think I need the night cream, too!” one said.

“I continue to be amazed at how No 7 face and neck creams have rejuvenated my skin, having spent decades with overexposure to the sun. My dermatologist is impressed!” a final reviewer exclaimed.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: