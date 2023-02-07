Read full article on original website
What are the largest earthquakes to strike the US?
More than 11,00 have died in Turkey and Syria following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday and dozens of powerful aftershocks. It was the worst earthquake to hit that region in over 100 years.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
Arctic chill brings record low temperatures to the Northeast
An Arctic chill is sweeping the northeastern U.S., with wind gusts powering frigid temperatures not seen in decades. In New Hampshire, the peak of Mount Washington on Friday night hit minus 47 degrees Fahrenheit, tying with the lowest temperature ever recorded at the station atop the state's highest mountain — known for its extreme weather — first set in 1934, a year after recordings began, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.
Discover New Hampshire’s -100 Degree Ice Age Happening Right Now
Discover New Hampshire's -100 Degree Ice Age Happening Right Now. The first February weekend in 2023 will be long-remembered by residents in the United States’ northeast, and it has nothing to do with a groundhog in Pennsylvania. A fierce arctic blast sent temperatures and wind chills tumbling well below zero late Friday, February 3 and into the early morning hours of Saturday, February 4. In Rhode Island’s capital of Providence, the low temperature dropped to -9°F, breaking the previous record of -2°F for that date. Hartford, Connecticut also hit -9°F, breaking its old record of -8°F. And Worcester, Massachusetts dipped to a bone-chilling -13°F, well below its previous record of -4°F. But none of those frigid temperatures come close to the record-shattering cold that was observed in New Hampshire, prompting some to compare it to a miniature ice age.
Coldest wind chills in decades expected in parts of the U.S.
A strong Arctic front will race across the Great Lakes on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and then push through the Northeastern parts of the United States tonight, bringing the coldest wind chills in recent memory. Gusty northwesterly winds will result in dangerously cold wind chills in the Northern Plains and...
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Cruise Ship Hits 90-Mile-an-Hour Winds in the North Atlantic in Harrowing Video
This must have been terrifying.
When Does Daylight Saving Time Begin in 2023? What to Know About ‘Springing Forward' This Year
As sunsets are finally happening after 5 p.m. and the halfway point of meteorological winter behind the Chicago area, it won't be much longer until clocks "spring forward" for the start of daylight saving time. While the U.S. Senate approved legislation last year that would have made daylight saving time...
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
NEXT Weather: More snow to shovel likely by late Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS – Light snow will fall overnight Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but you'll likely have to grab your shovel when another system arrives later in the week.Rain gauges are usually hibernating this time of year, but they got an unexpected filling Monday throughout the metro, with about a half inch of precipitation in Minneapolis, and almost an inch in the Savage area.A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Minnesota and across the northern half of the state through 6 a.m. Tuesday.The National Weather Service reports that road conditions are not ideal in many parts of the state...
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be...
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
Strange Rare Fish From Time of the Dinosaurs Washes Up on East Coast
The 3-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon was spotted on the shore of Assateague Island by a naturalist who said he had seen only one other in 27 years.
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In The US Were Ranked & The Midwest Is Not Looking Good
Whenever we're planning a trip to another country, we tend to look for any type of information and tips we can use to keep us safe and avoid dangerous or unwanted situations. But this should also be implemented when traveling domestically. Violent crime rates vary across the United States, and...
