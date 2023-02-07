Discover New Hampshire's -100 Degree Ice Age Happening Right Now. The first February weekend in 2023 will be long-remembered by residents in the United States’ northeast, and it has nothing to do with a groundhog in Pennsylvania. A fierce arctic blast sent temperatures and wind chills tumbling well below zero late Friday, February 3 and into the early morning hours of Saturday, February 4. In Rhode Island’s capital of Providence, the low temperature dropped to -9°F, breaking the previous record of -2°F for that date. Hartford, Connecticut also hit -9°F, breaking its old record of -8°F. And Worcester, Massachusetts dipped to a bone-chilling -13°F, well below its previous record of -4°F. But none of those frigid temperatures come close to the record-shattering cold that was observed in New Hampshire, prompting some to compare it to a miniature ice age.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO