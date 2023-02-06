Tom Brady Posted a Photo of Himself in his Underwear and NFL Fans Had Jokes.
The 45-Year-Old former QB already seems bored with retirement.
Tom Brady isn't even a week into his latest retirement from the NFL and it seems like the 45-year-old former QB is already getting a little bored.
How do we know this? Because Brady woke up on Monday morning and posted a picture of himself in his underwear while asking a few of his ex-teammates if he was doing "it right."
This was, of course, a way for Brady to promote his Brady underwear line because he is now a full-time businessman after calling it quits from the NFL last week while sitting on a beach.
Check out this post by Brady:
That is, well, something.
NFL fans had jokes.
