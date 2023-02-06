Tom Brady Posted a Photo of Himself in his Underwear and NFL Fans Had Jokes.

The 45-Year-Old former QB already seems bored with retirement.

Tom Brady isn't even a week into his latest retirement from the NFL and it seems like the 45-year-old former QB is already getting a little bored.

How do we know this? Because Brady woke up on Monday morning and posted a picture of himself in his underwear while asking a few of his ex-teammates if he was doing "it right."

This was, of course, a way for Brady to promote his Brady underwear line because he is now a full-time businessman after calling it quits from the NFL last week while sitting on a beach.

Check out this post by Brady:

That is, well, something.

NFL fans had jokes.