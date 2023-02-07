ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Bill's Angels Team Kickoff Party

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQnaj_0keY0v2r00

An "evening of love and friendship" took place Feb. 2 at "Bill's Angels Team Kickoff Party"

held at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Amy and Bill Koman, founders of Padres Pedal the Cause.

The event gave guests the opportunity to start getting ready to raise funds for cancer research in San Diego at Padres Pedal the Cause 2023, which will be held March 18 at Petco Park.

Attendees at the event also had the chance to hear about a love story from special guests Andrew and Esther Schorr. For more information, visit www.curebound.org/padrespedal

Photos by Jon Clark

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets

When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs

The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SanDiego.com

Top 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego

Best Restaurants in San Diego with a View (Waterfront Dining) San Diego is known for many things, but America’s Finest City wouldn’t be complete without all the ways it allows for proximity to the ocean. After all, this coastal city has no shortage of beaches, boardwalks, water-based activities, and, of course, restaurant locations situated right near the water.m It can be hard to know where to begin, when there are so many of the best waterfront restaurants, bars, and shops all with great views. You may be looking for a certain type of food to go along with your view, or perhaps there’s an area of San Diego you’ve been dying to visit but need some recommendations for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

McGill’s Skate Shop moving to new Encinitas location

ENCINITAS — After 27 years of providing the community with skateboards along Coast Highway 101, McGill’s Skate Shop is moving to a new location in Encinitas. The iconic business is in the process of moving from its previous location at 335 South Coast Highway, where it was for nearly three decades, to 140 South Encinitas Boulevard next to Lazy Acres at Moonlight Marketplace.
ENCINITAS, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
470
Followers
843
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy