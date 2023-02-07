Bill's Angels Team Kickoff Party
An "evening of love and friendship" took place Feb. 2 at "Bill's Angels Team Kickoff Party"
held at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Amy and Bill Koman, founders of Padres Pedal the Cause.
The event gave guests the opportunity to start getting ready to raise funds for cancer research in San Diego at Padres Pedal the Cause 2023, which will be held March 18 at Petco Park.
Attendees at the event also had the chance to hear about a love story from special guests Andrew and Esther Schorr. For more information, visit www.curebound.org/padrespedal
Photos by Jon Clark
This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .
