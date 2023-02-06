William “Bill” Miles Askew, Jr., 74, of Kitty Hawk died suddenly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was the son of the late William Miles Askew, Sr. and Eleanor Hetrick Askew. Bill was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed fishing, was a terrific cook, and an avid reader. His almost insatiable desire to read and a mind that seemed endless in its storage made him a fountain of trivia knowledge. He surprised many with what he knew about the world and things in it. He loved to travel throughout the US and was huge fan of NASCAR. He was a founding member of the giving duo at Art’s Place in Kitty Hawk which provided many Christmas gifts to local children through the Joy Fund. However, his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored.

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO