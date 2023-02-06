Read full article on original website
Edgar A. White of Elizabeth City, February 9
Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
William Miles Askew, Jr. of Kitty Hawk, February 7
William “Bill” Miles Askew, Jr., 74, of Kitty Hawk died suddenly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was the son of the late William Miles Askew, Sr. and Eleanor Hetrick Askew. Bill was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed fishing, was a terrific cook, and an avid reader. His almost insatiable desire to read and a mind that seemed endless in its storage made him a fountain of trivia knowledge. He surprised many with what he knew about the world and things in it. He loved to travel throughout the US and was huge fan of NASCAR. He was a founding member of the giving duo at Art’s Place in Kitty Hawk which provided many Christmas gifts to local children through the Joy Fund. However, his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired of Chesapeake, VA, February 6
LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired, age 89, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Chesapeake, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, Manteo, NC. Burial will take place in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stumpy Point, NC. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Twiford Colony Chapel in Manteo, NC.
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
'Something’s wrong': Mother last saw missing son after dropping him off at NSU
Keith Anderson is 18 years old and was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University, according to police.
Miss Katie completes 10-day dredging project in Hatteras Inlet
Dare County has announced that Miss Katie—the 156-foot-long shallow-draft hopper dredge that is tasked with tackling shoaling issues in various waterways throughout the region under the direction of the Oregon Inlet Task Force—completed a 10-day dredging project in Hatteras Inlet on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Miss Katie began...
Top Manteo swimmers at States
Top Manteo High School swimming finishers in the 1A/2A State Championships held on Feb. 8 and 9. From left to right: Ben Hanusik, 18th in the 500 freestyle; Gwyn Benkusky – 6th in 100 freestyle and 9th in 200 freestyle; Meredith Gaskill – 16th in 100 fly; and Coach Emily Newton.
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton woman died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Dillard’s Mill Road in Chowan County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which...
Shooting of 4 teens is a stain on community: Elizabeth City leaders
Jackie Tillet is Dare County’s February 2023 Employee of the Month
Jackie Tillett, who serves as the director of the Dare County Elections Department, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023. The prestigious award was presented to Tillett by Dare County Manager/Attorney Bobby Outten during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
Why 2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival was canceled
For the fourth straight year, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been canceled. News 3 is talking with festival organizers and a Virginia Beach city council member about the reason behind the move.
4 teens shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday night, police say
Innocence Lost: Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
In the five weeks since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, parents, educators, and police are all wondering how to prevent such an alarming incident from ever happening again
Dead humpback whale spotted floating off Virginia Beach coast
The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team is working to find out what caused the whale's death.
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Nashville Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, 30-year-old Shamoine Briggs and 31-year-old Joseph Cross were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, five counts of use of a firearm, robbery, carjacking, arson, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City
Bertie County sheriff issues notice of man missing since 2022
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022. Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 […]
