Border wall spending bill rejected by Wyoming Senate
CHEYENNE — Wyoming won’t be spending money to build border walls after a bill to ship more than $5 million out of state for that purpose died Monday in the Senate. Senate File 166 would have set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states. It died in the Senate Committee of the...
Harriet Hageman Introduces First Bill in Response to Biden’s Ban on New Energy Leases
Representative Harriet Hageman has introduced her first bill as Wyoming's Congresswoman. That's according to a press release from Hageman's office, which stated that Rep. Hageman introduced the POWER Act. "This legislation would require the President and federal agencies to obtain the approval of Congress before prohibiting or delaying new energy,...
Bill would allow ‘physical force’ to ‘terminate’ suspected trespass
The Legislature has advanced a bill that legalizes use of physical force by a landowner or landowner’s agent to “terminate” what they believe is criminal trespass. HB-126 — Trespass–removal of trespasser would update the current Wyoming criminal trespass code to state: “A person who is the owner or legal occupant of land or a premises upon which a criminal trespass is occurring, or their agent, is justified in using reasonable and appropriate physical force upon another person when and to the extent that it is reasonably necessary to terminate what the owner, occupant or agent reasonably believes to be the commission of a criminal trespass by the other person in or upon the land or premises.”
Lummis responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming issued the following statement in the wake of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:. “Last fall, the American people elected a divided government. That means leaders on both sides of the aisle have a responsibility to set aside partisan differences to tackle the very real challenges our nation faces. While President Biden continues to claim the mantle of the ‘unity President,’ we have yet to see him come to the table in good faith to work with Republicans.
