Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant Announced as Opening March 7Joel EisenbergClarksburg, WV
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
WDTV
Fairmont Senior defeats East Fairmont in top 5 boy’s matchup
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears outlasted East Fairmont 53-41 to continue their win streak over the Bees. Fairmont senior advances to 15-1 while East Fairmont drops to 15-2 on the season. Highlights from the game can be seen above.
Prep Basketball: Shady receives rings ahead of win over Independence
I: 8 4 6 9 – 27 SS: 12 27 23 20 – 82 Cyrus Goodson 2, Jordan James 2, Sylar Nelson 4, Colton Hughes 5, Corey Shumate 7, Chris Lilly 2, JD Monroe 2, Jamarion Henderson 2, Kaden Bradbury 1. Shady Spring. Braden Chapman 4, Ammar Maxwell...
WDTV
Everett scores 15, leads Morgantown past Wheeling Park in third matchup of year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans defeated Wheeling Park to advance to the OVAC championship game on Tuesday. Final: Morgantown 59 - Wheeling Park 45.
WDTV
WVU sets date for annual Gold-Blue spring game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced when its annual Gold-Blue spring football game will take place. WVU will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Game tickets are available in advance for $10...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as Emmitt Matthews and Kedrian Johnson met with the media following their win over No. 11 Iowa State. Huggins, Matthews and Johnson all are excited about the team’s turnaround in the last two weeks.
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the road on Saturday to face the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup. WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas game information. Date: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023. Time: 12 p.m. ET.
WDTV
Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg has new opening date
The Longhorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport near Emily Dr. has been given a new opening date.
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
WDTV
LongHorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport only weeks away from opening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - LongHorn Steakhouse in Harrison County is only weeks away from opening. The restaurant, located at 100 Tolley Dr. in Bridgeport, is set to open its doors on March 7, according to LongHorn’s website. LongHorn is taking over the site of the former Eat ‘n Park....
WDTV
Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls
Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls, 67, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on October 28, 1955, a daughter of the late Russell and Alma Marie Reed Conrad. Surviving are one son, Wesley R. Walls and...
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
WDTV
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
4 Harrison County schools dismissing early for water main break
The Harrison County School District announced that four schools are dismissing early on Wednesday. Feb. 8.
WDTV
Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Boy Scouts of America are based on the idea of doing good deeds. Those deeds were celebrated on Wednesday as part of National Boy Scout Day. Wednesday marked 113 years since the Boy Scouts of America organization was founded. It’s a day to reflect on the organization’s values and honor those who are helpful, kind and brave.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WDTV
WV Black History Month Prominent Figures: Dr. Gregory T. Hinton
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It all started from the president’s office,” Dr. Gregory Hinton. Dr. Gregory Hinton played a vital role in establishing a race gender and class course at Fairmont State University. He says the process began back in the 80s, and the university had an...
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Feb. 9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses catch-up plan contributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Comments / 0