Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

Fairmont Senior defeats East Fairmont in top 5 boy’s matchup

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears outlasted East Fairmont 53-41 to continue their win streak over the Bees. Fairmont senior advances to 15-1 while East Fairmont drops to 15-2 on the season. Highlights from the game can be seen above.
WDTV

WVU sets date for annual Gold-Blue spring game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced when its annual Gold-Blue spring football game will take place. WVU will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Game tickets are available in advance for $10...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over No. 11 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as Emmitt Matthews and Kedrian Johnson met with the media following their win over No. 11 Iowa State. Huggins, Matthews and Johnson all are excited about the team’s turnaround in the last two weeks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

LongHorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport only weeks away from opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - LongHorn Steakhouse in Harrison County is only weeks away from opening. The restaurant, located at 100 Tolley Dr. in Bridgeport, is set to open its doors on March 7, according to LongHorn’s website. LongHorn is taking over the site of the former Eat ‘n Park....
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls

Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls, 67, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on October 28, 1955, a daughter of the late Russell and Alma Marie Reed Conrad. Surviving are one son, Wesley R. Walls and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
WDTV

Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Official talks about importance of boy scouts on National Boy Scout Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Boy Scouts of America are based on the idea of doing good deeds. Those deeds were celebrated on Wednesday as part of National Boy Scout Day. Wednesday marked 113 years since the Boy Scouts of America organization was founded. It’s a day to reflect on the organization’s values and honor those who are helpful, kind and brave.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

WV Black History Month Prominent Figures: Dr. Gregory T. Hinton

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It all started from the president’s office,” Dr. Gregory Hinton. Dr. Gregory Hinton played a vital role in establishing a race gender and class course at Fairmont State University. He says the process began back in the 80s, and the university had an...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Feb. 9

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses catch-up plan contributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

