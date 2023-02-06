Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
La Salle County Board To Address Peru Hospital Closure
The closure of the hospital in Peru could attract a crowd to the latest La Salle County Board meeting. The board meets Thursday at 1 o'clock in Ottawa and on their agenda is a resolution regarding the hospital closure. At a recent board committee meeting, board member Brian Dose of Ottawa suggested the county seek out relief funds for displaced workers.
walls102.com
Legislators hope to reopen OB unit at St. Margaret’s Health, urges hospital to create plan for mothers
PERU – Elected officials are set out to reopen the obstetrics unit at St. Margaret’s Health. State Senator Sue Rezin hosted a press conference with other local officials, SMH nurses, and an expectant mother on Monday in Peru to discuss the impact of SMH’s recent announcement to terminate OB/GYN and emergency room physician coverage in Peru. As a short-term goal, Senator Rezin says she and other legislators are pushing St. Margaret’s Health to come up with a plan for their expectant patients.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Mayor Hints At Effort To Bring Back OB Services
Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram is making headlines by saying he had a lengthy discussion with an OSF HealthCare administrator regarding the state of rural healthcare as it relates to obstetrics. Quiram says while re-establishing an OB department at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton isn't currently an option, “there is hope and light”.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Saint Clare and OSF Saint Luke honored for excellence in quality of care
The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recently recognized OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton and OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee for their ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program...
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
starvedrock.media
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Pleads Not Guilty
Not guilty is the plea by a Streator man who was shot after allegedly coming after a police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was back in court Thursday and was given a May 22nd jury trial date. He's charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
25newsnow.com
Unknown number of people displaced after fire in Bartonville Thursday night
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - A house fire in Bartonville Thursday night has left an unknown number of people displaced. Assistant Bartonville Fire Chief Drew Zachman says there were no injuries and a damage estimate is currently not known. The fire happened at a home on McClure Court. Heavy smoke...
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
starvedrock.media
Faulty Heater Causes Fire Departments To Be Called To La Salle Station
There was a brief fire scare at the power plant in Marseilles. At around 5 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, several fire departments were called to the La Salle Station for a possible fire. Constellation Energy Communications Manager Brett Naumann says there was no actual fire. Instead a faulty heater was smoking inside a building at the plant's entrance. No actual firefighting equipment was needed according to Naumann.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Central Illinois Proud
None injured in car vs. train crash in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a car vs. train crash near 2600 Clark Street Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11 a.m. When they arrived they found a small car on the tracks with moderate damage and a train car up against it.
nrgmediadixon.com
Many Dixon Students and Parents Still Dealing With Social and Emotional Needs Following the Pandemic, District Hopes Survey Will Help Get the Answers
The Dixon School District is still dealing with the after effects of the pandemic, even though the school has been back to normal for nearly a year. Superintendent Margo Empen said they are still seeing anxiety in some students and parents and they want to do something about it. The district needs your help to get the information they need.
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
fox32chicago.com
Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
