Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Montgomery County High School went on lockdown after ‘threatening comment’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Montgomery County school and district administration were able to quickly resolve an issue during the school day on Friday. In a statement, Montgomery County Schools said safety is always their top priority and immediately conducted an investigation after hearing reports of a student who allegedly made a threatening comment.
fox56news.com
Maya McCutchen with The Salad Bar
Kentucky all-state choir gaining notoriety for rendition …. A Kentucky all-state choir brought the house down with a chilling rendition of the National Anthem in a Louisville Hyatt hotel. Morning weather forecast: 2/10/2023. Yesterday brought the Bluegrass heavy winds and record breaking highs in the mid 70s. Now that a...
wymt.com
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
fox56news.com
Body found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington
A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening weather forecast: 2/9/2023. Whoosh! The wind was...
fox56news.com
Structure fire on East 7th Street in Lexington
There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for. There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for. A 60-year-old man, who appeared to be intoxicated, leaned over the tracks and fell before the train hit him. Coroner identifies decomposed body found in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
WTVQ
Montgomery Co. Schools goes into lockdown after student makes ‘threatening statement’
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Montgomery County Schools went into lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly made a “threatening statement.”. According to a Facebook post from the school system, officials heard rumors of a student making a threatening statement and began investigating at the high school with police.
fox56news.com
Work to maintain art from Kentucky's Helen LaFrance continues
The Kentucky Historical Society is working to maintain art from Kentucky's Helen LaFrance. Work to maintain art from Kentucky’s Helen LaFrance …. The Kentucky Historical Society is working to maintain art from Kentucky's Helen LaFrance. Maya McCutchen with The Salad Bar. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Kentucky all-state...
wbontv.com
Golden alert issued for Richmond man
Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, is actively investigating a missing person investigation in Madison County. A Golden Alert has been issued for Gerald W. Williams, 62, of Richmond, KY. Mr. Williams suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County just before 6:30 p.m. this evening Thursday February 9. It is believed that Williams left his residence on foot, and he is described as a white male, 5’4’’ tall, roughly 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and a Texas Roadhouse hat.
fox56news.com
Former Bourbon County coach dies in accident after court indictment
Perraut was the former cross-country coach at Bourbon County High School and had also previously served as a Paris City Commissioner. Former Bourbon County coach dies in accident after …. Perraut was the former cross-country coach at Bourbon County High School and had also previously served as a Paris City...
WTVQ
“Home From School” documentary comes to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Living Arts and Science Center is kicking off its spring semester film series screening with the documentary Home From School. It’s part of a three-part monthly film screening at the center through The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers. The film follows 19th-century...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
WISN
A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
fox56news.com
American Rodeo Contender Tournament coming to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The American Rodeo Contender Tournament is being held Friday at the Kentucky Horse Park. Over 800 contestants from all over the nation are competing this weekend. The top 10 contestants will go on to the finals in Arlington, Texas, where $1 million is on the line.
fox56news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Leestown Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Leestown Road to investigate reports of an accidental collision. Lexington police told FOX that at 6 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Leestown Road. The pedestrian was an adult man who was...
fox56news.com
'The spirit led me to go': Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. ‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after …. A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a...
fox56news.com
Truck crashes into Lexington Arby’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A truck has reportedly crashed into an Arby’s on Plaudit Place in the Hamburg area. Multiple emergency response vehicles are on the scene to assess the damage. There is still no word on what events led to the crash. This is a developing...
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
fox56news.com
Lexington firefighters respond to East Seventh Street fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Wednesday fire damaged a building in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department responded to two fire alarms after 1 p.m. on East Seventh Street. The building, which housed at least two apartments, was burning near the rear of the building. Authorities said no injuries...
Comments / 1