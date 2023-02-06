ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services gets 11 new emergency fleets

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that 11 new emergency fleets will be added to the new Orleans Emergency Medical Services. The new vehicles unveiled today include five ambulances, four NOEMS Sprint Units, and two NOEMS logistics support vans. A total of nine new ambulances will be ready in time for parades...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

La. lawmaker creates bill hoping to stop car break-ins

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After New Orleans saw an uptick in car break-ins during sporting events, one state representative is proposing a law she hopes will deter burglars. State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, has introduced a bill that would increase punishments for simple burglary. “People are taking advantage...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEEL Radio

Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District

A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
CENTRAL, LA
stmarynow.com

Barge strike closes La. 182 bridge briefly; longer rehab closure delayed

The La. 182 bridge over Berwick Bay was closed overnight Saturday because of a barge strike, then was reopened by lunchtime Sunday after a state inspection. The relatively quick reopening of the bridge isn’t the only break for local drivers. A rehabilitation project expected to close the old bridge for two years has been pushed back for up to three months.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa parish officials report tornado damage to nearly 30 homes

A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported across the parish, with homes destroyed in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...

