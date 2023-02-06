Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Cantrell recap flyer cost taxpayers about $15k more than originally reported
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 is learning more about the cost of a “2022 Recap” flyer, featuring Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s name and image, which legal experts said is in violation of state law. Originally, the city confirmed to Fox 8 that it cost taxpayers around $50,000...
Jefferson Parish sides with Port of South Louisiana shipyard deal
Jefferson Parish is weighing in on the Port of South Louisiana’s proposed purchase of the Avondale Global Gateway. The Parish is urging the State Bond Commission to issue the bonds and loan the money to the port to make the purchase.
NOLA.com
'Unacceptable': Jefferson Parish council members grill Entergy over broken street lights
Calling the situation "unacceptable," Jefferson Parish Council members criticized Entergy Louisiana on Wednesday for allowing too many streetlights in their districts to go unrepaired. Council member Deano Bonano invited an Entergy representative to address the council, saying he has counted 73 lights out his district, which covers both sides of...
WDSU
New Orleans woman concerned for safety after streets, sidewalk dug up in Milneburg
NEW ORLEANS — Returning home to New Orleans and building in their old Milneburg neighborhood had the makings of a full-circle moment for Faye Campo and her husband. After building on Music Street, within a few weeks, crews pulled up their streets and part of the sidewalk without providing a timeline on when it would be fixed.
lafourchegazette.com
UPDATE: LA 1 Project advances with Levee Crossing Site Work in Golden Meadow
Contractor James Construction is making steady progress in building a T-Wall in the South Lafourche Levee System in Golden Meadow where the Elevated LA 1 Highway will cross over the levee. The work on the levee will be done before the 2023 Hurricane Season begins on June 1st, providing a...
WDSU
IV Waste sues Kenner over contract disputes, city possibly suspending recycling, per lawsuit
KENNER, La. — A garbage company operating in Kenner is suing the city over its contract. IV Waste filed a lawsuit in court Friday alleging that the city was not upholding its end of the contract. The company claims that Kenner has not paid for work and says they...
WDSU
New Orleans Emergency Medical Services gets 11 new emergency fleets
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that 11 new emergency fleets will be added to the new Orleans Emergency Medical Services. The new vehicles unveiled today include five ambulances, four NOEMS Sprint Units, and two NOEMS logistics support vans. A total of nine new ambulances will be ready in time for parades...
NOLA.com
Interim NOPD chief Michelle Woodfork aims to bring in civilian hires, prepares for Carnival
After a year of frosty relations between her predecessor and the City Council, interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork received a warmer welcome Tuesday as she presented plans to reverse the surge in violent crime and hire more civilians to bolster a depleted force. Woodfork was able to...
Crime or conservative laws: Which one affects New Orleans tourism business more?
As the city of New Orleans enters the heart of its parade season and prepares to host hundreds of thousands of visitors, we sit down with the head of the organization dedicated to attracting tourists and presenting the city in the best light.
brproud.com
La. lawmaker creates bill hoping to stop car break-ins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After New Orleans saw an uptick in car break-ins during sporting events, one state representative is proposing a law she hopes will deter burglars. State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, has introduced a bill that would increase punishments for simple burglary. “People are taking advantage...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish selects new garbage hauler. Here's how much more it will cost residents.
With one of its largest contracts on the line, the Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday selected River Birch Renewable Energy LLC to take over twice-a-week curbside garbage collection for 113,000 customers beginning in 2024, opening the way for the well-known company to enter into a five-year agreement that could be worth upwards of $37 million annually.
Jefferson Parish Council calls for support of purchase of Avondale site
AVONDALE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Council passed a resolution on Wednesday with all members voting in favor of a bond request from the Port of South Louisiana to purchase the Avondale Global Gateway. The Port of South Louisiana entered a $445 million agreement in January to purchase the...
Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District
A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
WDSU
Tangipahoa flood victims to recoup losses nearly 4 decades later
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A settlement almost 40 years in the making — people living in Tangipahoa Parish affected by the spring 1983 flood are closer to receiving the money to recoup their losses. On April 6, 1983, after roughly 24 hours of rainfall, hundreds of homes were...
stmarynow.com
Barge strike closes La. 182 bridge briefly; longer rehab closure delayed
The La. 182 bridge over Berwick Bay was closed overnight Saturday because of a barge strike, then was reopened by lunchtime Sunday after a state inspection. The relatively quick reopening of the bridge isn’t the only break for local drivers. A rehabilitation project expected to close the old bridge for two years has been pushed back for up to three months.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell calls focusing on security officers’ timesheets is ‘unfair’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our Outside the Office investigations have shown New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell often has multiple officers protecting her while she is spending hours at the city’s Upper Pontalba Apartment, walking alone in the French Quarter, or even traveling out of town. Our stories also show...
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish officials report tornado damage to nearly 30 homes
A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported across the parish, with homes destroyed in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
fox8live.com
New Orleans newspaper will get names of Cantrell recall petition signees, but not immediately
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper and its reporter left court victorious Wednesday (Feb. 8) in their pursuit of the names of those who signed a petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The newspaper and recall leaders settled the lawsuit with an agreement that the names, addresses, and...
