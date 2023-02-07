ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections.

Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation.

United Way and PA 211 are also unveiling a new chat translation tool on the Pa 211 website , which allows people to interact with 211 in 75 different languages.

Village of Hope expanding to provide more assistance

211 is the free, confidential, 24/7/365 service that connects Pennsylvanians with all the health and human services in their area that are available to help. PA 211 also offers individuals the ability to search for assistance or chat with a resource navigator.

In 2022, PA 211 answered 254,796 unique calls, with more than 325,000 services requested by callers. In addition, 19,247 Pennsylvanians sought help via text, and 3176 utilized our newly-launched web chat.

Last year locally, the United Way’s PA 211 call center helped more than 3,000 people find basic human needs in Cambria and Somerset Counties. More than 2,000 referrals were for people seeking help to keep the heat, power or gas on.

WTAJ

WTAJ

